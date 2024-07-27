Temora book finals ticket on the back of another Reinhold masterclass

TEMORA will play Farrer League finals for the first time in five years after trouncing arch-rivals Northern Jets by 34 points on Saturday.
The Kangaroos blew the Jets away with an eight-goal first term on their way to a 14.12 (96) to 9.8 (62) victory at Ariah Park Sportsground.
The win cemented finals for Temora and ended the hopes of the Jets, last year's grand finalists, at the same time.
Temora co-coach Will Reinhold continued his outstanding season with another brilliant best-on-ground display as he continues to put together one of the finest individual years for a long time.
Temora co-coach Zac Oliver was thrilled to book their finals ticket.
"It's a nice reward for us I think," Oliver said.
"We've been really building for the year and it's a nice reward for the work the group's done and I think around the club and town there's a bit of excitement now.
"It's reward for a lot of hard work and everyone's up and about."
Temora were certainly up and about early on Saturday.
In what shaped as one of the biggest ever derbies between both clubs, Temora got straight to business on the back of a dominant midfield performance.
The visitors got out to a 38-point lead at quarter-time and it probably should have been more than the 41-point advantage at the main break had Temora made the most of their chances in the second term.
Jets coach Jack Harper inspired the home team's comeback in the third as they closed within 23 points midway through the quarter.
But it was that man again, Reinhold, who booted his third to halt the comeback. A strong Jack Cullen mark and goal shortly afterwards steadied the visitors as they went into the final change with a 33-point lead.
Temora kicked the first three goals of the last quarter to seal the win, before the Jets added some respectability to the scoreboard with the final three majors of the game.
The win now allows Temora time to plan for finals.
They face Charles Sturt University next week before the final round bye. They will then tackle the Bushpigs again in the elimination final.
"I think that's the most relieving thing is that we know we're going to be there and Will and I can start to plan the next three weeks," Oliver said.
"A few of us will start to recover because there's a few sore bodies. We'll just focus on CSU, we really want to win that game and that's the next thing we'll focus on."
The start against the Jets was naturally a pleasing aspect of the win for Temora.
"We emphasised that," Oliver said.
"We've done it to a few teams where we start really aggressively and it showed today.
"It set us up for the rest of the game, that really good start and then we could just maintain and build on it when we needed to."
Oliver was also happy with the way Temora moved the footy.
"That first quarter was probably the best brand of footy we've played throughout the year," he said.
"There was a couple of times where we were a little bit down but we responded and got it going again. It was a nice open game for us."
The only concern was an injury to Oliver. He was helped from the field midway through the final term with a suspected achilles injury but he is confident it is not as bad as first feared.
Aside from Reinhold, Cullen dominated the ruck as expected and used his size and strength to advantage around the ground.
Liam Sinclair and Luke Murray were other strong contributors.
Jack Harper and Charlie McCormack were the Jets' best. McCormack finished with four goals. He played higher up the ground for the majority and looked threatening whenever he was near the ball.
The Jets lost Rhyle Davis early in the contest, while Harry Collis also came off injured late in the game.
Full-time
Temora Kangaroos 8.4 9.9 11.10 14.12 (96)
Northern Jets 2.2 3.4 6.7 9.8 (62)
GOALS: Temora Kangaroos: W.Reinhold 4, J.Cornell 2, L.Murray 2, R.Hubbard 1, W.Morshead 1, W.McMartin 1, L.Sinclair 1, J.Cullen 1, D.Leary 1; Northern Jets: C.Mccormack 4, J.Harper 2, P.Bray 1, M.Harper 1, B.McKinnon 1
BEST: Temora Kangaroos: W.Reinhold, J.Cullen, L.McKelvie, L.Sinclair, Z.Oliver, L.Murray; Northern Jets: J.Harper, N.Fairman, M.Doyle, H.Gaynor, N.Doyle, J.Avis.
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.