Have you seen Jaimi? Search for man reported missing from Wagga

Investigators have issued a public appeal for help to find a man who was reported missing on Friday and may have headed interstate.
Police said 34-year-old Jaimi Gordon was last seen in East Wagga about 4.30pm on Wednesday, July 24.
When he could not be located, officers from the Riverina Police District were alerted on Friday, July 26 and launched an investigation to find him.
"Police and family hold serious concerns for Jaimi's welfare as his disappearance is out of character," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
Jaimi has been described as Caucasian in appearance and about 165 centimetres tall, with solid build.
He has short black hair and a short beard, as well as tattoos on his arms, chest and neck.
Jaimi could also be wearing small ear piercings.
The 34-year-old is known to drive a silver Holden Commodore with NSW plates ZHL249.
Investigators believe he may have travelled to Albury and towards Victoria about 11.40pm on Wednesday.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts has been urged to call Wagga police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
