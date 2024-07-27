The Daily Advertiser's Saturday scoreboard, July 27

Kangaroos 24 d Southcity 14
Gundagai 32 d Junee 6
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 12.9 (81) d Wagga Tigers 5.5 (35)
Coolamon 22.11 (143) d Leeton-Whitton 2.8 (20)
Griffith 14.18 (102) d Narrandera 8.6 (54)
East Wagga-Kooringal 25.9 (159) d North Wagga 2.4 (16)
Charles Sturt University 7.9 (51) d Coleambally 3.2 (20)
Marrar 27.12 (174) d Barellan 5.3 (33)
Temora 14.12 (96) d Northern Jets 9.8 (62)
Ag College 66 d Reddies 24
Wagga City 36 d Tumut 26
Albury 15 d Griffith 12
Waratahs 38 d Leeton 0
Howlong 15.10 (100) d Brock/Burrum 6.8 (44)
Osborne 12.16 (88) d Jindera 7.8 (50)
Lockhart 13.20 (98) d Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 5.5 (87)
CDHBU 11.10 (76) d Holbrook 9.9 (63)
Billabong Crows 13.14 (92) d Murray Magpies 8.5 (53)
Henty 12.11 (83) d Culcairn 6.7 (43)
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.