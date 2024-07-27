Goannas surge late to take the points in scrappy contest against Tigers

A late surge guided Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes to a 46-point win against Wagga Tigers at Robertson Oval.
The Goannas booted five goals to one in a dominant final term to eventually run out 12.9 (81) to 5.5 (35) victors.
It was a strong finish after what had largely been an off-day for the Goannas who struggled to get much happening through the first three terms.
MCUE coach Nelson Foley was happy to get the four points and secure their 10th win of the season, however agreed his side weren't the sharpest they could've been for the majority of the game.
"Getting the four points we're always relatively happy coming away with that," Foley said.
"But yeah to be honest it was a little bit disappointing for three quarters, we felt like we just allowed it to be a bit of a scrap of a game.
"It actually felt like wet weather footy to be honest on such a beautiful day for footy, we just never quite took control of it.
"We just continually kept ourselves under pressure, just really simple things like not being clean at ground level or just hitting that first settling kick.
"For three quarters we grinded and we sort of got there, it really wasn't pretty but the pleasing thing is we actually turned it around.
"I thought we played some really good footy in the last quarter and started to look like what we wanted to look like."
It was a pretty even opening term between the two sides with the Goannas taking a one-goal lead into quarter time following goals to Lewis Pulver and Lachy Kendall.
MCUE then kicked the opening two goals of the second quarter to get out to a three-goal lead before the Tigers hit back through Finn Hubbard to narrow the margin to 13 points at the main break.
Hubbard had the opening goal of the second half to bring the margin back to single digits before Pulver kicked three goals in six minutes to get the Goannas out to a 25-point lead.
However, Seb Snelling responded with a goal in red time to bring the margin back to just 19 points with a term to go.
In the last term it was all the Goannas as Flynn Collins and Cody Reynoldson combined for five goals to guide MCUE to victory.
Pulver finished the game on the bench after coming off the ground in the last term, however Foley believed there wasn't anything to be too greatly concerned about injury wise for the young forward.
"He just pulled up a bit lame after a marking contest in the last quarter," he said.
"We got him off and obviously there was no point putting him back on when the game is dead.
"I haven't had a chance to check in with him, but he's walking around with no ice on him so I think he's okay and it was just precautionary."
Pulver finished with the four goals while Harry Collins, Doug Arthur and Beau Edmunds were among the Goannas best.
Foley noted the efforts of his assistant coach who kept trying to spark his side into life during the opening three quarters.
"I thought H Collins was at his absolute best," he said.
"He provided us with so much run through the middle and he was really dangerous when he went forward as well.
"I thought Ethan Schiller on a day where we were below par with our skills and cleanliness, he rose to the top as he generally does.
"Then I thought some of our performances from our backline guys like Connor Quade and Lachie Johnson were really pleasing on a day where we didn't really help them out a whole heap."
Full Time
MCUE 2.2 4.4 7.5 12.9 (81)
Wagga Tigers 1.2 2.3 4.4 5.5 (35)
GOALS: MCUE: L.Pulver 4, C.Reynoldson 3, F.Collins 3, L.Kendall 1, H.Collins 1; Wagga Tigers: S.Snelling 2, F.Hubbard 2, K.Priest 1
BEST: MCUE: H.Collins, D.Arthur, B.Edmunds, E.Schiller, F.Collins, L.Pulver; Wagga Tigers: S.Snelling, S.McNaughton, H.Kelly, N.Gorman, H.Cook, Z.Cornell
