The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Goannas surge late to take the points in scrappy contest against Tigers

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 27 2024 - 6:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MCUE midfielder Lachy Kendall tackles Wagga Tigers' Tommy McCoullough during the clash between the Goannas and Tigers at Robertson Oval. Picture by Tom Dennis
MCUE midfielder Lachy Kendall tackles Wagga Tigers' Tommy McCoullough during the clash between the Goannas and Tigers at Robertson Oval. Picture by Tom Dennis

A late surge guided Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes to a 46-point win against Wagga Tigers at Robertson Oval.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.