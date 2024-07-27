Thrill (and danger) of the chase

Our most-read online story this week was a true team effort.
Journalist Taylor Dodge and photographer Tom Dennis hopped straight into the car and headed out once the newsroom got wind of something big going down - lots of police getting around at high speed.
While they went one way, journalist Finn Coleman joined them at the other end, and photographer Les Smith cruised around along the reverse path of the pursuit, in case of other crime scenes.
Between that huge effort, the mate who sent a message about it to deputy editor Daisy Huntly, one journalist's family checking in to say they'd been rounded up in it, and another staffer's family group chat going off, almost everyone in the newsroom had a hand in narrowing down what was going on.
The collaboration meant we were able to break the news about the wild police chase involving a black Holden Commodore ute (pictured above), believed to have been stolen, very quickly after its driver eventually stopped and was arrested.
The initial story was followed by one that included CCTV showing the moment the dramatic chase hit a notoriously busy Wagga intersection - the Barbeques Galore roundabout.
The chaos that ensued through the city was nothing short of dangerous and that danger was heightened further because it all unfolded during school pick-up time on the first day back after the winter holidays.
Remarkably, no one was hurt during the incident.
The 32-year-old driver was arrested and taken to Wagga Base Hospital for mandatory testing, before being charged with a string of offences including not stopping and driving dangerously in a police pursuit.
He has been remanded in custody and remains before the courts.
