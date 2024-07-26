Bloomfield backs up success to extend promising winning run

After two wins in two weeks, Ky Bloomfield is hoping more opportunities start coming his way.
The 18-year-old backed up success last week with more at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
The Narrandera reinsman was able to extend a perfect return to the track this season for Montgomery Burns.
Bloomfield went six months without a victory before breaking through in the Temora Pacers Cup last month.
With his two most recent successes taking his career tally to nine wins, Bloomfield is hoping other trainers start to take more notice.
"Back-to-back weeks is good and I'm getting good opportunities," Bloomfield said.
"Getting a winner very week is going to get my name out there a bit more and hopefully lead to more drives for other trainers and more opportunities.
"Hopefully they keep piling up."
The three-year-old made it four wins on the coming off a spell.
After drawing the inside of the second row, Bloomfield weighed his options before making a mid race move to find the front.It worked well as Montgomery Burns ($3.60) held off Luvtoo ($7.50) to win by 2.9 metres.
Driving for Narrandera couple Ellen and Blake Jones, they left the tactics up to the teenager.
"It was a bit play it by ear," Bloomfield said.
"If the one looked like it was going to get crossed I was probably going to come off the fence and sum up where I ended up as if I was too far back and they slowed up probably the chair was a option.
"If I ended up close in the running line I'd probably stay there and come with one run but we drifted back and when the kind of dropped the tempo a little bit I thought I'd go sit in the chair but as I was going around I thought the lead was there so I went for it."
Bloomfield was impressed with how Montgomery Burns handled the rise in grade.
"He's building a bit of a picket fence and he's going super," he said.
"Ever since he came back from the paddock he's continued to improve at home and shows at the races that he's maturing and that's how he's racing."
It was one of three winners for Leeton owner Michael Boots who also tasted success with Lewendon for Whitton trainer Noel Maxwell and Lou Baby for David Hewitt.
It was Maxwell's first winner since March 2022.
