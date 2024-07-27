Around the grounds live coverage: Weekend sports blog July 27-28

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
It's a big final round in Southern Inland Rugby Union where Reddies will be looking to end a long finals drought with an upset over arch-rivals Ag College.
In Group Nine Rugby League, Kangaroos and Southcity will take centre stage at Equex Centre on Saturday.
Brayden Sharrock will make his comeback from long-term injury for Kangaroos in the showdown.
In the Farrer League, most interest will surround the derby between Northern Jets and Temora at Ariah Park.
The Jets are fighting for their season, while Temora will be looking to lock in their first finals appearance since 2019.
Arch-rivals East Wagga-Kooringal and North Wagga will also do battle at Gumly Oval.
The biggest game of the weekend will take place on Sunday in the Riverina League where the two dominant teams of the competition, Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Collingullie-Wagga, meet.
Follow on for all the live updates below.
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.