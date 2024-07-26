Coolamon 'troublemaker' to make first grade debut in clash against Crows

At the start of the season, first grade football was not even on the radar for Coolamon teenage forward Mitch Dryden.
Returning to his junior club after a stint with Northern Jets in the under 18's, the 18-year-old was content spending the season playing reserve grade with the Hoppers.
Fast forward a few months and the teenager will make his senior debut for Coolamon as they play host to Leeton-Whitton on Saturday at Kindra Park.
It's been an interesting rise for Dryden who revealed that playing senior footy wasn't originally on his to do list for 2024.
"Nup, not at all," Dryden said.
"Definitely not, I was a bit of a troublemaker at the start of the year and didn't go to any pre-season and I was really unfit.
"But towards the end of the season it's been pretty fun, I've got fit and here I am now."
It's safe to say that Dryden's attitude towards senior footy has changed a fair bit since the start of the season and he admitted he was pretty keen for his first grade debut.
"Yeah it's pretty awesome," he said.
"I haven't played a first grade game so I'm pretty excited.
"I'm a bit nervous but it should be alright."
Dryden was delivered the news of his promotion to first grade following training on Thursday night and he said he was mobbed after it was announced to the playing group.
"All the boys were around me which was good," he said.
"It's a good environment and a good club, it should be fun."
Although playing some pretty decent footy in recent weeks in reserve grade, Dryden conceded that he hadn't seen his senior debut coming.
"Nah not really actually," he said.
"I've been playing alright, but more towards the end of the season is where I get fitter and that's when I start to play better."
The teenager said there hasn't been any major reason for his change of attitude instead believing it was simply a result of getting fitter as the season progressed.
"I enjoy footy more when I'm fitter," he said.
"I've really stuck to training and eventually I've got a go at first grade which is good."
Dryden has only missed the one reserve grade game so far this season and he's been pretty happy with how he's been performing.
"It's been pretty good," he said.
"A couple of best on's and a couple of snags, me and the boys go pretty good.
"I work well with the seconds boys because we are all family basically so I'll see how I go with firsts."
There is a fair few teenagers running around in first grade for the Hoppers including Lachy Moore, Campbell Mattingly, Jack Rudd, Oscar Perrot and Josh Allen.
Dryden confirmed it was hugely beneficial heading into a senior side which already has a few younger boys running around.
"It does yeah," he said.
"It definitely takes some of the nerves off knowing that I'm not the youngest in the team.
"It will still be a tough match because other teams have older men, but that won't worry me."
Dryden is a Hoppers junior who first started playing for Coolamon way back in under 7's.
Also a Coolamon local, Dryden agreed that making his first grade debut for his junior club added to the occasion.
"Yeah it makes it way better," he said.
"It's awesome with the home town and with all the boys supporting me which is good, it'll be a good game."
Perrot also returns to the senior side for the clash against the Crows while Daragh Mullen and Luke Bell drop back to reserve grade.
