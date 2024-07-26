Northern Jets lose one of their best as scans confirm Fisher's fear

NORTHERN Jets will be without one of their prime movers for the next 12 months.
Jets captain and club president Jack Fisher has torn his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his knee.
Fisher sustained the injury early in the last quarter of the win over Barellan at Barellan Sportsground last Saturday.
Adding to his frustrations, Fisher revealed he'd been told to sit out the last quarter on the bench but his decision to play a little longer came back to bite.
"Unfortunately, Jimmy Davis, our bench runner, told me at three quarter time to come off," Fisher explained.
"I've had a dodgy hamstring so he said the game's won, come off. But I said I've done nothing, let me go for a run for five minutes, try and get a bit more fitness and then five minutes later I felt a pop in my knee."
Fisher's foot got caught in a sling type tackle and he knew straight away he was in trouble.
"I knew straight away something wasn't right," he said.
"I've had a few niggling injuries over the time and I haven't felt anything like that before.
"On Monday I went and seen Zac Oliver and he was pretty worried about the ACL straight away. I got the report back and there's a complete ACL tear.
"It's pretty shattering really."
The 29-year-old is still processing the news but is leaning towards a knee reconstruction and getting back on field in 2026.
"I still haven't 100 per cent made up my mind whether or not I want to continue to play sport and that kind of thing," he said.
"It's hard with work, trying to find enough time to be able to get off but I feel like I'll go down the path of surgery and be back the following year.
"If I'm going to play sport again, I'm better off getting in and getting it done. It's a long time to be retired at 29."
Fisher admits between work commitments, the presidency and his rehabilitation, he'll have plenty to keep him busy.
"I'll go president again and probably help out Jack (Harper) on the bench or something like that," he said.
"I'll wait and see but if we look like playing finals or going deep into finals next year then I'll be tempted to get back but I'd say I'll just wait until the following year if I can get everything right.
"Work's more important than most things so I've just got to make sure I get it right for that."
