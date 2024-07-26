Sleepless night ahead for city

There hasn't been a lot of sleep for Corey Toole's family this week and tonight looms as no different.
The Wagga product is one win away from claiming an Olympic medal after helping the Australian men's rugby sevens team through to the semi-finals.
While mum Lisy is in Paris for the Games, Courtney Rees caught up with Corey's father Scotty and sister Sophia, who are cheering him on from the couch at home.
Go get 'em Corey! Wagga is right behind you.
