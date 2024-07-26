Alarm clocks at the ready as Toole chases Olympic glory in return to sevens

There hasn't been a lot of sleep for Corey Toole's family in Wagga this week and Saturday night looms as no different.
The Waratahs product is one win away from claiming an Olympic medal after helping the Australian men's sevens team through to the semi-finals.
While his mother Lisy is in Paris for the Games, father Scotty and sister Sophia are both still at home cheering him on from the couch.
The Olympic Games kicked off at 11.30pm on Wednesday night with Australia starting off with a win over Samoa before backing it up against Kenya at 3am on Thursday morning.
Australia then swept their pool with a win over Argentina at 10.30pm on Thursday night before winning their quarter-final at 6.30am on Friday.
Scotty hasn't missed a minute of the action.
"I've had very little sleep in the last two nights, sleeping on the couch, but I wouldn't miss it for the world," he said.
"I would have loved to have been over there but just couldn't get there and that's all it boils down to."
Two-time defending champions Fiji stand in Australia's way of winning through to the gold medal game at 3.45am on Sunday morning.
They will clash at midnight.
Scotty feels the team is building in the right direction as they look to become the first team to beat Fiji at an Olympics.
"They've had a slow start but they are building to something hopefully great," he said.
"The team seemed to be gelling a lot better in the third game and they are moving up in defence pretty quickly, and that's what they will have to do against Fiji on Saturday night."
After making a big impact on the sevens stage, including helping Australia to a World Series victory and a fourth in the Commonwealth Games, Toole has spent the last two seasons in Super Rugby with the Brumbies.
However the 24-year-old has transitioned back into the sevens format for the Olympics.
"He's very lucky to have the opportunities he's had over the years and he appreciates all the support he's getting from Forbes, Wagga and Canberra," Scotty said.
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.