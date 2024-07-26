Students dig in as they step out of the classroom for an important lesson

Primary school students stepped out of the classroom and into the garden as they got their hands dirty for a very important job - planting native trees in the playground.
Children of all ages from Sturt Public School Student Representative Council (SRC) put down their pens and picked up a shovel on Friday afternoon to take part in Schools Tree Day.
Year 4 student Dustin Quine said they were planting wattle, but first had to clear the area.
"We've just been pulling out a bunch of weeds, then we selected our own spots to put in the wattle plants - it's an important native plant," Dustin said.
"It's definitely important, like we're putting more air in the ecosystem."
Dustin, who said his nan was a keen gardener, was happy to use a few tips he has learnt from home to help out at school.
"Be gentle with the plants, just be gentle and careful," he said.
Schools Tree Day is held each year, giving children the opportunity to learn how to plant trees and the understand the effects they have on the environment.
Sturt Public was one of eight schools across the city given wattle seedlings by Wagga City Council to plant on the day.
Teacher Natalie Rees helped the students handle the 14 woolly wattles and said the school's SRC participates in the event each year.
"The kids were sort of saying 'where should we put it', I said you get to choose where you want to put your plant - so it gives them some ownership over the actual activity," Ms Rees said.
"The bus stop area [at the school] always needs beautifying and it's sort of a little sanctuary up here, so the kids decided that they would put the wattle up here.
"Hopefully once they start growing, it'll just be a sea of yellow."
A keen gardener herself, it didn't take much convincing for Ms Rees to join the kids in the soil.
"I said to my principal 'do you want us to create something, do you want it random or do you want like a hedge with the wattle', she's like 'I'll leave it up to you'," she said.
The teacher said some of the students were starting to understand the importance of an event like Schools Tree Day, despite their age.
"It's outside the classroom, the kids actually see the value in it," she said.
"It may not be part of the curriculum, but it's still a really valuable experience because they can go home and talk to their parents about the importance of growing trees and why we're doing it."
"We're very lucky here at Sturt because we do have quite a big space with trees ... but it's very, very important and the kids understand that importance of trees in our environment."
