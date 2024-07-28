A worthwhile war: Wagga's Korea veterans proud of what their service achieved

A quintet of Riverina Korean War veterans have been awarded medals by the Republic of Korea government.
Wagga veteran Harry Edmonds said it was an honour to receive the award, while Narrandera veteran John Sullivan said we should be the ones recognising South Korea for what they have done since the war.
"The best part of my career, of course, was the war in Korea," Mr Sullivan said.
"In the First World War, we lost 60,000 people and all we got from it were brokenhearted mothers and families, and nothing else, because 25 years later, we were back at the same enemy.
"But in Korea ... afterwards, [the Republic] became a great nation. So the lives were not wasted,
"That's one thing that is a value to me, the fact I lost my best friend in Korea and he can rest in peace, knowing that his loss was worthwhile, he paid the price for a good reason."
The Ambassador for Peace medal is presented to veterans who served during the Korean War - which began on June 25, 1950 and ended on July 27, 1953 - as an expression of appreciation for their service.
It was awarded to the five veterans at the Korea Veterans Day memorial service at the Wagga City Council building by Charge' d'affaires, Embassy of the Republic of Korea to Australia Joyoung Jeon.
Joining Mr Edmonds and Mr Sullivan in receiving the medals in person was Wagga's Maskell Burke and the widow of Alan Evans, Nancye. Narrandera's Harold Menzies was also honoured, but unable to attend.
The war between Korea's north and south went on for three years and robbed Australia of 339 men, including 44 from the Riverina, in the process.
Mr Edmonds - who was a private in the "old faithful" 3rd Battalion, The Royal Australian Regiment - said they had served in "The Forgotten War", for which they often didn't receive any recognition, so to be receiving this award now was an honour.
"When we first landed in Korea, everyone said 'what are we doing in this godforsaken country?'. When you land in the country, you went back about 200 years," he said.
"If you go back today, you'd say, 'I know was over here', because the country has prospered for the efforts of the 21 nations who went over there to help them."
Mr Sullivan served 25 years in the Australian Army. He held the rank of lieutenant in Korea with the 1st and 2nd Battalions, and finished as a lieutenant colonel having also served in Malaya and Vietnam.
Mr Sullivan said it was important to hold the service and honour Korean War veterans, but he believes some appreciation should go to the South Koreans for what they have done since the war.
"The war set them up as a great country, because before the war they were occupied by Japan and then faced war, so they were really in a very poor state of affairs at the time of the war," he said.
"Since then, they have become a great nation."
Both Mr Edmonds and Mr Sullivan have returned to South Korea since the war.
Mr Sullivan said it was an incredible experience to go back.
"When I was there the only way across the river was on a floating pontoon, now there are bridges everywhere across the river," he said.
"The development has been quite remarkable."
It was in 2011 when Mr Edmonds made the trip back to Vietnam, and he said the people were marvellous.
"They just couldn't thank us enough for what we did," he said.
"It was fantastic, because when I first went there the roads were just tracks, with bullocks and the cart, their highways are one lane each way, but now there's four and six-lane highways.
"When I was [originally] there, there was one bridge over the Han River, now I think there's about 26. The country is one of the most prosperous countries in the world at the moment."
