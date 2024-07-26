'It'll be pretty tough': Teenage defender excited for clash against Lions

Collingullie-Wagga defender Noah Harper is looking forward to the Demons top-of-the-table clash against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong on Sunday.
The teenage defender has been a strong contributor this season for the in-form Demons having cemented his spot at centre-half-back.
The Demons will head to Ganmain Sportsground looking to hand the Lions their first defeat of the season and Harper said he was looking forward to the huge clash.
"Yeah it'll be good to play against a top side," Harper said.
"It'll be pretty tough, but if we just play how we've been playing for the last five weeks it should be a close one."
The Demons have been on fire in recent weeks having scored 20 goals or more in their past three games against Coolamon, Turvey Park and Narrandera.
Harper said it's been an enjoyable couple of weeks and he believes playing good footy as a team has also had an influence on their individual performances.
"It is a good side to play with," he said.
"It does feel good to be out there playing as a good team and it makes your game go well too."
The Demons narrowly fell short in their last clash against GGGM back in round four at Crossroads Oval after the Lions ran away with the contest in the second half.
Harper was hopeful the second time around with a bit more footy under their belt they could match it with the undefeated Lions.
"I missed that first game, but I heard it was a close one," he said.
"I reckon we should go close this week and it'll be a good game."
Harper is into his third season of senior football at the Demons having made his first grade debut in 2022.
With 36 senior games now under his belt including a couple of finals appearances, Harper agreed he was starting to find his feet at first grade level.
"Yeah I am," he said.
"I'm starting to feel good there playing in the backline."
A big contributor to his comfort at senior level has been a consistent role down back recently for the Demons.
Harper said that after a bit of inconsistency during his first couple of games at senior level, he's now been able to establish a home as part of the Demons back six.
"The first year I was thrown around a bit," he said.
"But the last six weeks I've been at centre-half-back and felt good there, I think I'll stay there for the rest of the year."
Prior to the start of the Riverina League season, Harper took part in a couple of games for the GWS Giants Academy in the Coates Talent League and the Under 22's Summer Series.
Harper said he enjoyed the experience of playing a bit of representative football and noted it was a bit different to what he was used to in the Riverina League.
"It was good," he said.
"It's a bit of a different brand, back here it's a bit more tougher while the Giants one is a bit more faster.
"It was good to be there and play a different type and see how they play."
Harper is in his draft year and revealed he would potentially look to play at a higher level next season if the opportunity arose.
"I'm going to try," he said.
"Next year I might go somewhere, I'm not sure where I might go yet but I'm going to try my best to make AFL in the next couple of years or so."
The Demons named both Kane Flack and James Pope in their side to face the Lions, however it is believed the duo are both under an injury cloud and are uncertain to play.
The Lions have added Tom Banuelos, Kirk Mahon, Jacob Olsson and Tom Quinn to an extended squad ahead of the Sunday game.
