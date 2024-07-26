Smart looks to go full circle and help end Reddies' final drought

It has been 10 years since Dean Smart last played in a top tier finals game for Reddies.
He's hoping the wait will soon be over.
The Wagga club have strung three straight wins together to keep themselves in the finals race.
Standing in their way are arch rivals Ag College at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
Not only do Reddies need a bonus-point win over the third-placed Aggies but also need Tumut to fail to pick up a point against unbeaten Wagga City to go around the Bulls and snare a finals berth.
It's all come down to the last round of the season however Smart feels they've got momentum on their side.
"If we turn up and play our game I think we can give pretty much everyone a good run," Smart said.
"Momentum has definitely helped us along but we've backed ourselves, we've got a great bunch of blokes playing footy this year."
Smart has experienced a big change of fortunes since arriving at the club.
After three grand final appearances, including one premiership, in the decade before he joined Reddies, Smart played finals in his first season with the club and was also part of their premiership success in the second tier in 2015.
However the tide turned and it soon became a drought.
Heading into this season Reddies had only managed nine wins in the past eight years.
Now they've won six so far this year, and also had a draw, to have the club talking finals.
Smart feels the club is in a much better place.
"We're quite happy with the results we've had this year, it has been a big improvement on previous years and I think it comes from a lot of the blokes we've still got at the club," he said.
"(Isaac Erbacher) taking over has lightened the load on a lot of the admin side of things so he's doing quite well in his position as president.
"It's brought back a bit of excitement around the club and you've got blokes there who are wanting to play football."
Smart is one of just two current players who were also part of their 2014 finals side, the other being halfback Justin Wakeling.
It was also the last time Mick Wakeling coached the club.
Despite plenty of lean years in the middle the former Reddies president is still enjoying the game
"The recovery definitely takes longer but I still enjoy playing footy so that's why I'm there," Smart said.
There are a number of ladder permutations heading into the final round.
Only minor premiers Wagga City are assured of their position in the top four with Waratahs two points clear of Ag College in second place ahead of their trip to Leeton.
Albury are also on the hunt for their lone win this season when they host Griffith, who have just the one win to their credit, at Murrayfield on Saturday.
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.