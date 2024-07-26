Jets to experiment with no recognised ruck named to face Temora

NORTHERN Jets will take an experimental approach to the ruck battle against Temora on Saturday.
The departure of Lachie Jones to Queensland has provided the Jets with a shortage of ruck options with just three rounds remaining in the Farrer League season.
Blair McLean, who rucked in Jones' absence earlier in the season, is overseas, leaving a lack of options for Jets coach Jack Harper.
The Jets have named small forward Taylor Heath in the ruck but Harper indicated they will try a number of options up against Temora big man Jack Cullen on Saturday.
"We've got a few different options," Harper said.
"I won't specify with names but there are two or three blokes that will float through the ruck position. We might even do a rucking midfielder at times as well.
"We'll see how we shape up but that's what we're going with.
"Without a recognised ruckman or someone doing it that's got much experience in the ruck, our midfield's just got to be on the ball to be a little bit more and try to win it once it hits the deck."
The Jets have made just the two changes for the Temora clash, where their season is on the line.
Jack Fisher (knee) and Jones are out, but the Jets welcome back Heath and Chris Bell.
Temora have welcomed back Jock Cornell, Jimmy Kennedy and Kieran Shea for the clash.
Meantime, North Wagga will still be without Jack Flood and Jackson Kerr for the clash against East Wagga-Kooringal at Gumly Oval.
Marrar will be without big full-forward Kieran Emery and ruck Nick Molkentin against Barellan, while coach Cal Gardner and reigning league medallist Zach Walgers remain sidelined.
