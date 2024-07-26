The Daily Advertiser
sport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Jets to experiment with no recognised ruck named to face Temora

MM
By Matt Malone
July 26 2024 - 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Jets have named Taylor Heath as starting ruck for Saturday's Farrer League clash against Temora. Picture courtesy of Northern Jets
Northern Jets have named Taylor Heath as starting ruck for Saturday's Farrer League clash against Temora. Picture courtesy of Northern Jets

NORTHERN Jets will take an experimental approach to the ruck battle against Temora on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.