Nullifying scoring juggernaut the key for GGGM ahead of game against Demons

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong coach Sam Martyn is hopeful his side will be able to nullify the scoring juggernaut that is Collingullie-Wagga when the top two sides meet on Sunday.
The Demons have been on a dominant run for the past two months having scored 100 points or more in their past seven games.
Collingullie-Wagga have particularly turned up the heat over the past three weeks having kicked over 20 goals in their games against Coolamon, Turvey Park and Narrandera.
Stopping the Demons dominance up forward is vital if the Lions want to continue their undefeated run and Martyn was acutely aware of the enormous job ahead of his back six.
"They've got lots of firepower and they are very potent when they go forward," Martyn said.
"But we did a really good job I thought in round four of nullifying their talls.
"It's going to take a big job and it's going to require a real mental aptitude to making sure we stay focused and concentrated.
"It's going to be really important I guess that our pressure up the ground is good and we have our midfield playing a really strong contested brand to not allow them to have good looks inside 50."
The two sides last met back in early May and what resulted was a relatively low-scoring contest given the firepower both teams possess.
When asked if defence or attack would be the key to victory on Sunday, Martyn believed his side would need to edge out the Demons in a shootout of sorts to continue their undefeated streak.
"Last time we played it was a real defensive game," he said.
"It was a real grind and we were able to get on the outside late and run away with it so to speak.
"But in previous games at Ganmain it's been more of a shootout, it's a different sort of a ground and it forces you to play a certain way.
"We're expecting a pretty high scoring game and we've got to make sure we take our opportunities when we get them.
"Scoreboard pressure is the key I think for us as at times we've let teams back in or we've allowed them to stay in the game by not converting.
"The real focus for us is making sure we execute our opportunities."
Although trying to outscore a forward line that includes Sam Stening, Nate Mooney, Steve Jolliffe and Ed Perryman may be daunting for some teams, the Lions have their fair share of firepower themselves.
Tom Sase, Jack Powell, Tom Banuelos, Matt Hamblin and Jack McCaig have all kicked over 20 goals so far this season and Martyn agreed it was hugely beneficial to take plenty of forward options into a shootout.
"Yeah absolutely," he said.
"It's been great to see we are so multi-faceted in that area, regularly this year we've had up to 10 goalkickers hitting the scoreboard.
"We'll definitely need that on the weekend as they've got a really strong defensive unit led by (James) Pope and (Harry) Radley.
"We understand that those players are probably going to have a more difficult day than others, however it will hopefully give our smalls and resting midfielders the chance to shine and have their opportunities in the forward 50."
The Lions have made four additions to an extended squad ahead of their clash against the Demons which sees Tom Banuelos, Kirk Mahon, Jacob Olsson and Tom Quinn back available for selection.
Ahead of such a crucial game which could effectively decide the minor premiership, Martyn agreed it was nice to have some big names back.
"It's awesome," he said.
"Kirky has had obligations the last couple of weeks which has prevented him from playing footy, then Tommy B, Olsso and Quinny we've just been cautious with and making sure they are right for this game.
"To have some high quality players come back into the team is excellent and they'll definitely give us some firepower on Sunday."
Sunday's clash has the potential to be the game of the home and away season and Martyn said he was looking forward to their top-of-the-table clash against the Demons.
"Yeah it's awesome to be playing in these sorts of games so late in the season," he said.
"I think it's testament to the way Collingullie have played too, to be able to showcase a game like this.
"I think it's a great advertisement for the RFL with two basically undefeated sides going against each other.
"Hopefully it's a really great game of football."
