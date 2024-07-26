Woman taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash at highway intersection

A woman has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision at a Riverina highway intersection.
Emergency services were called to the junction of the Olympic Highway and Goldfields Way near Old Junee about 10am on Friday, July 26, following reports of a crash.
A utility towing a camper-van and a red car collided, sending the car off the road and into a ditch.
Initial reports indicated a woman was trapped in one of the vehicles, a NSW Ambulance spokesperson said.
NSW Ambulance Inspector Eamonn Purcell said a woman in her 50s were treated at the scene for minor injuries before she was taken to Wagga Base Hospital for further treatment.
The other driver involved in the crash was not injured.
The NSW Transport Management Centre said alternating traffic conditions were in place at the scene, with motorists passing in one direction at a time.
Police attended the scene and are investigating the cause of the crash.
In other police news, a man will face court accused of stealing a ute and later setting it on fire in Cootamundra.
