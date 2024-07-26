Set your alarms people, it's Toole time

It's Matt Malone from The Daily Advertiser sports team with the latest edition of our FootyHQ newsletter.
It's been a huge week of footy news.
We've had some big coaching announcements, huge injury news, an investigation to off-field drama and to top it off, one of our own has just led Australia's men's team into the rugby sevens semi-finals at the Olympics for the first time.
Congrats to Corey Toole. It was great to see him and the Aussies get past USA this morning and it looms as a late one for us on Saturday night.
The Aussies will take on reigning Olympic champions Fiji in the semi-final at midnight. If successful, the gold medal match is scheduled for 3.45am. The battle for bronze is at 3am.
A quick shoutout to Dylan Morton and Turvey Park. Coaching announcements at this time of year like this one can be difficult to navigate.
More often than not, clubs wait until season's end for such announcements but by then, they've become the world's worst kept secret and proven unwanted distractions for the teams and individuals involved. There has been numerous examples of that in the past.
Morton and the Bulldogs handled this week's announcement with maturity and class. The Bulldogs can now get moving on their planning for 2025, while Morton can concentrate on helping East Wagga-Kooringal to the Farrer League premiership.
Well done both parties and enjoy the weekend.
