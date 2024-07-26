Star midfielder set for major milestone with his beloved Tigers

Daniel McAlister still vividly remembers three Tiger cubs leading all the running drills over the pre-season when he was first appointed coach of Osborne in 2011.
Little did he know at the time that one cub would quickly establish himself as the leader of the pack.
"When I took over coaching Osborne, the pre-seasons were quite savage," McAlister recalled.
"In my first pre-season, I was obviously new to the club and these three brothers asked me if they could train with the seniors and I said yes, just to be polite.
"I later found out they were Connor, Declan and Clancy Galvin... and they didn't miss a session.
"I reckon Connor would have been about 14, Declan, 12 and Clancy 10 and they were always at the front of the pack in the running drills.
"I had no idea back then how good they were going to be, especially Connor.
"But looking back now, I'm not surprised how good a footballers they have all become.
"They had the work ethic, skills, personality and are from one of the best families you could ever hope to meet.
"The three boys, their parents Wayne and Jo and their two daughters, Astrid and Imogen are such a beautiful family.
"Another Osborne legend in Anthony Armstrong is their uncle who won eight flags at the club, so they certainly have got the right football pedigree.
"I've seen too many good players come through the Hume league to rattle off their names.
"But if I was picking a side, Connor is the first name I put on my whiteboard.
"Purely because of his running power, his skill execution, his ability to win the contested ball and kick a match-winning goal from anywhere.
"He has got all the poise and composure and the most unluckiest players not to have two Azzi medals sitting in his trophy cabinet."
Despite being only 14 in 2011, Connor didn't have to wait much longer to make his senior debut for the Hume league powerhouse.
He became one of the youngest Tigers to play seniors in the club's history when he was picked against Walla in 2012 as a 15-year-old.
Galvin said it was an inglorious debut.
"I do remember my first senior match under D-Mac (McAlister)," Galvin said.
"It was against Walla in the wet at Osborne and I reckon I had two touches.
"I spent a fair bit of time on the pine but I was just stoked to be playing seniors at the time."
Fast forward a touch over a decade and Galvin is now in the midst of building one of the most envious CV's in Hume league history.
The 28-year-old is already a triple premiership player after winning flags in 2017, 2019 and 2023.
COVID, arguably, robbed him of another two flags considering the talent the Tigers boasted on their list at the time.
Galvin is also a four-time best and fairest winner with the Tigers.
That puts him in rare air at Tigerland.
Only Charlie 'Chook' Doig has won more best and fairests after he won five almost a century ago when his career began in 1933.
On Saturday, Galvin will also reach his 200-match milestone with the Tigers when they travel to play Jindera.
"It means a lot to me and Osborne is the only club where I have played senior footy at," Galvin said.
"To be joining some of the biggest names of the club that have also reached the milestone is special to me.
"Marty Bahr and Hayden Gleeson are a couple of my former teammates to have reached the milestone and I regard them as champions of our club.
"The club has been a massive part of my life since I was 14 and the whole family is involved as well with my uncles, aunties and grandparents who come out to watch when they can.
"Their support has been amazing.
"I just try to give a bit back to the club and my family when I can."
Galvin said it was easy for him to pinpoint his career highlight.
"The 2019 flag is probably the biggest highlight," he said.
"It's hard to split the three flags but I think that Brock-Burrum side that we beat was a star-studded side and they touched us up during the season as well as the second semi-final.
"So to be able to turn the tables in the biggest match of the season with a young group against the side that Brock-Burrum were... I rate that highly."
Galvin has had three outstanding coaches so far at Osborne in McAlister, Matt Rava and most recently Joel Mackie who are all premiership coaches at Tigerland.
He rated Mackie as having the biggest influence on his career.
"I've been fortunate to have had three outstanding coaches and now have another one in Myles Aalbers," he said.
"But if I had to pick one, it would be Joel.
"Just the timing of his arrival, I was at that age that I was ready to go to another level and he certainly challenged me to raise the bar.
"Mackie had that hard edge about him as a coach and demanded success after having arrived from Albury where he played in 10 consecutive grand finals.
"D-Mac early in my career ingrained in me that there is no substitute for hard work.
"Rava was an outstanding people's person in the way he got to know his players and what buttons to push to get the best out of them.
"Outside of my coaches, there have been quite a few players that have had a huge influence on me including Jamie Parr, Shayne Weidemann and Sam Livingstone.
"Not only are they fantastic footballers but great blokes who have given me a lot of guidance along the way."
Galvin has not only had some outstanding coaches but has played alongside some outstanding players over the past decade.
But who does he rate as some of his most talented teammates?
"Tough question but the three that are on the podium would be Jamie Parr, Marty Bahr and Duncan McMaster," he said.
"If I was forced to pick one, it would be Dunc because he can play any position on the ground, he has been a leader for so long and is as loyal as they come.
"He is quietly spoken but his actions speak a lot louder than his words."
The Galvin brothers have racked-up more than 400-matches combined at Tigerland which is something that Connor cherishes most.
"I absolutely love playing with the bros and Clancy racked-up 100-matches this year and Declan not long before that," he said.
"I think I've played alongside them in every match they have played except one, so I've been lucky that I haven't missed much footy with injury.
"So the three of us have played over 100-matches together and one of the main reasons that I'm at Osborne is that I love playing alongside not only my brothers but my cousins as well."
Galvin is widely regarded as the premier player in the Hume league but has endured a frustrating run of near misses in the league's Azzi medal.
The classy midfielder has finished runner-up, third and runner-up over the past three seasons as favourite to win the league's highest individual honour.
Galvin said individual honours weren't the motivating factor for him being one of the competition's best players.
"I certainly don't play football to win the Azzi medal and I don't give the award too much thought during the season," he said.
"If I get invited to attend the vote count at the end of the season, you briefly think about winning it.
"I only play footy for one reason and that is to win grand finals and this is my focus.
"Whoever wins the Azzi, I'm happy for them but I'm more worried about being the best player I can be.
"If I'm playing good footy for the side, I'm not too worried about the individual awards."
Despite being regarded as the premier player in the competition, Galvin who lives in Wagga has never seriously contemplated testing himself at a higher standard.
"It has crossed my mind but I love playing at Osborne and would find it hard to leave," he said.
"Probably the next step in my career is coaching.
"Wherever the opportunity arises may be tempting but playing at a higher level isn't really a drawcard for me.
"I love playing at Osborne too much."
After just turning 28, Galvin could play for the best part of the next decade and 300-matches is a realistic goal for the talented midfielder.
"The body is feeling fine at the moment and I would love to get to 300 if I could," he said.
"But history says it's very rare that players reach that milestone these days at the one club.
"So if I could achieve that, it would be unreal and it is definitely something that I have set myself to try and accomplish."
While Galvin has been one of the biggest driving forces behind Osborne's recent success, astonishingly he has never had a drivers licence.
"Yeah, I've never had a drivers licence and I just jump in the car with my brothers and I'm lucky that I've got them to get me around where I need to go," he said.
"I guess some people may find that a bit strange but it is something that I have never bothered to do (get a licence)."
