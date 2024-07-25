The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Paris Olympics

Flying star puts Australia on cusp of major Olympic medal moment

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
July 26 2024 - 9:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Corey Toole is one win away from an Olympic medal. The ACT Brumbies helped the Australian men's rugby sevens team into the semi-finals in Paris on Friday morning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.