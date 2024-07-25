Man accused of torching stolen ute, running from cops refused bail

A man accused of stealing a ute and later setting it on fire, before fleeing from police on foot has been refused bail to reappear before a court next month.
Firefighters and police were called to the intersection of Rodeo Drive and Yass Road in Cootamundra about 3am on Thursday, July 25, following reports of a fire.
Officers from the Riverina Police District arrived to find a Nissan Navara utility well alight.
Further inquires revealed the ute had been stolen from an address in Young.
Police said officers were called to Lawrence Avenue in Cootamundra for an unrelated matter about 10am on Thursday, which led them to the accused - 21-year-old Jayden Turton-Richards.
Turton-Richards allegedly fled from police on foot before being arrested a short time later and was taken to Cootamundra police station.
He was charged with multiple offences, including break and enter, stealing a motor vehicle, destroying or damaging property worth more than $15,000, trespassing, resting a police officer and possessing a prohibited drug.
Turton-Richards appeared in Wagga Local Court on Friday, July 26, where he was refused bail to appear before Young Local Court on August 5.
Anyone who witnessed the incident has been urged to contact Cootamundra police on 6942 0999 or call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000
Earlier this week, a car suspected of being stolen was destroyed by fire on a residential Wagga street. Police are also investigating that fire.
