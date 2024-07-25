Olympic medal within reach as Toole helps sevens side into semi-finals

Corey Toole is one win away from an Olympic medal. The Wagga speedster helped the Australian men's rugby sevens team into the semi-finals in Paris on Friday morning.
They will take on two-time defending champions Fiji for the chance to play for gold.
Australia are unbeaten through their first four games of the tournament.
Toole had scored in two of the games including their 21-7 win over Kenya on Thursday morning.
He then crossed in their 18-0 quarter-final win over USA on Friday morning, and almost made it a double only to be deemed to have a toe on the line.
Speaking after their quarter-final win, the 24-year-old admitted they weren't at their best but did enough to keep themselves in the medal hunt.
"Pressure comes from our defence, getting up off the line, connecting the defence and I think that's what has won us the games the last couple of days," Toole told Nine.
It's already the best result the Australian men's team has tasted in the Olympic Games.
They have failed to progress out of the quarter-finals since the sport was introduced at Rio in 2016.
However after topping their pool, they dominated the US. Toole is looking to keep the run going.
"It's special to be able to represent not only myself, my family and our support back home in Australia," he said.
"It's amazing and hopefully we can do them proud in the semis."
After Toole played a big role in their World Series win in 2022, including being named rookie of the year, the Waratahs product has spent the last two seasons in Super Rugby with the Brumbies.
Wagga's lone Olympic gold medallist Alicia Lucas, nee Quirk, tipped Toole's addition to the side would help them become medal contenders after finishing fifth in this year's World Series.
So far they are backing her up.
Now Toole has the chance to become the third Wagga athlete to win an Olympic medal in the past three games after Lucas was part of the women's sevens gold medal winning side in 2016 before Dylan Martin was part of the Kookaburras team that claimed silver in Tokyo.
Australia will take on Fiji, who scored the last two tries to take a 19-15 win over Ireland in their quarter-final, at midnight on Saturday.
The medals will be decided just hours later with the gold medal match starting at 3.45am on Sunday, July 28.
