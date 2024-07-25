The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Sharrock like 'a young fella on debut 20 years later' in injury comeback

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 26 2024 - 10:53am, first published July 25 2024 - 6:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brayden Sharrock has undergone two patella tendon surgeries since last playing first grade for Kangaroos. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Brayden Sharrock has undergone two patella tendon surgeries since last playing first grade for Kangaroos. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

Needing surgery on not one but two patella tendons would be enough for most to hang up the footy boots.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.