Sharrock like 'a young fella on debut 20 years later' in injury comeback

Needing surgery on not one but two patella tendons would be enough for most to hang up the footy boots.
However it only made Brayden Sharrock more determined to get back onto the field.
The front rower was a forlorn figure after rupturing the patella tendon in his right knee in round one last year.
It wasn't the way he wanted almost 20 years in first grade to end and now he gets the opportunity to finish things on his terms after being named to come off the bench when Kangaroos take on Southcity at Equex Centre on Saturday.
"At any age it's a long recovery, let alone at 35 or 36, but I didn't want that to be my last game of football," Sharrock said.
"I worked hard to get where I am and I'm fortunate to be able to step back on the field.
"Footy is all I've ever known, I enjoy it and it's my release from the stressors of life, and there were definitely thoughts of maybe this is it telling me I've had enough but the more people that kept telling me 'give it away, you're too old or you shouldn't be playing' it's more drive for me to go stuff you."
Sharrock had been dealing with patella tendonitis in both knees for around two years before completely rupturing the tendon in his right knee.
After undergoing intensive surgery, including having a metal cable inserted, four months later he had a similar operation on the left after it was found to be two thirds detached.
Even with his determination to get back on the field, the 36-year-old admitted there were plenty of moments along the way he didn't think it was going to make it.
"I just started light with the training, and had a few setbacks probably from going too hard, too early and struggled when I did exercise," Sharrock said.
"I thought I was getting somewhere then the next day my knees would blow up like balloons and it felt like I was back to square one.
"I was getting to a point, and to be honest it wasn't that long ago, I was thinking about giving it all away as it was too hard but things have just started to fall in place a little bit.
"I got through some training runs but then the week before coming back I tore a calf muscle, just as my body wasn't really conditioned, I played one game in reserve grade but only 15 minutes against Brothers and pulled up with a little bit of a hamstring strain.
"It was all expected as I hadn't done enough conditioning but before the bye I got through some more game time and I'm loving it.
"To take a positive out of a negative it's given me that drive again to keep playing and if that shows some younger fellas, or anyone who has an injury, if at 36 I can come from two patella reattachments and play then anyone should be able to do what they want to do if they put their mind to it."
Now that he's got a few reserve grade games under his belt and is back focusing on trying to earn his starting spot back in first grade.
However he's taking a very different approach but a better appreciation that every game could be his last.
"I feel like I'm a young fella on debut again 20 years later," Sharrock said.
"To be honest I was just happy to be playing anything, and I've always been a very driven footy player and had to be first and had to be pushing myself but after the bad injuries I would have played fifth grade if it was there just to be able to get myself joining.
"I still might play a bit of ressies on the weekend and come off the bench in firsts but my goal is to have my starting spot back.
"I just have to get some fitness."
