After the rain comes a rainbow

Wagga's a great place for so many reasons, but one of the things I love most about this city is how people rally in times of need.
Sometimes that need is immediate, like following a tragedy or a natural disaster.
Other times, it's more protracted - and that's when people's unwavering commitment to a cause and their heartfelt generosity really come to the fore.
Two examples of that generosity and ongoing support will be on show during events honouring lost loved ones this weekend. Taylor Dodge has spoken with the organisers of both.
Tomorrow, the Piazza will be awash with colour for Lisa's Rainbow Day in honour of Wagga hairdresser Lisa Hill who lost her battle with ovarian cancer in 2016. Lisa has been described as a rainbow after a storm, which is why her former employer Dakota Hair and the businesses surrounding it host the special event each year.
On Sunday, Cruise for Clint will mark 10 years of raising funds for Wagga families. This year's event will support nine-year-old Matilda 'Toots' Howard, who was diagnosed with soft tissue cancer rhabdomyosarcoma in November last year.
Enjoy your Friday.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
