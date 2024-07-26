The Daily Advertiser
Stories from the Riverina's rich past

July 27 2024 - 9:00am
The Davis Cup was displayed during the NSW Hardcourt Championships held in Wagga over four days from March 15, 1956. The event featured a world class display from players such as Ken Rosewall, Neale Fraser, Mervyn Rose, Don Candy, Mary Carter and Beryl Penrose. Each night, the trophy was locked in a vault at the ANZ bank for safekeeping. Supplied picture (CSURA RW1574.467, Lennon Collection)
Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society

