Massive growth drives plan for future work at Wagga driving range

The owners of Wagga's pitch-and-putt golf course have revealed plans to built a new clubhouse as a big increase in people using the facility drives the business's growth.
Formerly the Wiradjuri Golf Centre, Wagga Par 3 and Driving Range was bought by Daniel Pullen and his wife Dannii in 2022, and they have been reviving it since.
Now, having grown the size of its players group and seeing plenty of opportunity for further growth, the 18-hole course will soon be bolstered by the return of a clubhouse, which would double as a cafe and bar.
"Rebuilding this facility has been something really fun to do with the team," Mr Pullen said.
"The two years we've had it, it's just grown massively. The amount of players that we've got, that come out here is huge.
"It's gone from strength to strength. I reckon our numbers have doubled since 12 months ago.
"It's just a nice place for the community to come out and it's good to have it again pumping with lots of people."
Mr Pullen said when he took over the business it was in a bit of disarray and they've been bringing it back to life.
"Everything that we make from it, we just put back into the place," he said.
"All we want to do is just keep building this place up."
Most recently it was a new buggy used for collecting balls on the driving range and the next major project will see a new clubhouse built, replacing one which was condemned prior to the current owners' purchase of the business.
From families, school groups, seniors, disability groups and causal golfers, to professional, competition and academy players, Wagga Par 3 has a large clientele in the community, and further afield.
"We've got the NSW Junior Academy that's coming out ... players from Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney, that come down and play as well," Mr Pullen said.
"We get a lot of seniors that come out here and play, especially the ones that can't handle a full round of golf. We have so many disability and support groups that come out here and play as well.
"We have it set this up so we can handle disability groups and anyone that is challenged and that gets them out, gets them mobile, gets them moving ... something fun to do outdoors."
Mr Pullen said Par 3 was a place for everyone to come and enjoy.
"That's how we want to keep pushing this business forward and if we can keep doing that then everyone can enjoy this space," he said.
Although largely for the community, the course is also used for competition, running pro-ams, ambrose competitions, speed golf, national competitions, state titles and the pitch and putt Australian Open.
However, Mr Pullen now wants to concentrate on more local events and trying to make it all inclusive.
"We want to get juniors, seniors, professional golfers, golf enthusiasts to come and play," he said.
"We just want everyone that wants to give golf a go or really loves golf to come here and have a play, because it is something that anyone can do ... they can come and play this style of course."
The course also has plans to hold the Wagga Par 3 Open for anyone who wants to play in a more professional event, with prizes up for grabs.
The Pitch and Putt World Cup is in Spain in October and the Australian team features two Wagga players and Mr Pullen who will be the non-playing team captain.
"We're looking forward to putting on a show and getting some Australian recognition overseas in the pitch and putt world," said Mr Pullen.
Now the team at Wagga Par 3 are celebrating their second birthday on Saturday, July 27, with $2 greens fees all day.
There will also be face painting, jumping castles, live music, cake, popcorn and a barbeque.
Mr Pullen said it was exciting to reach the two-year mark and have plenty planned for the day, wanting to make the celebration bigger and better every year moving forward.
"To get two years in business is a great achievement, no matter what," he said.
"For myself and my wife and the team it's awesome to be able to celebrate that with the community."
Mr Pullen said a lot was happening alongside the birthday, including Wagga Par 3 recently being announced as finalists for the Wagga Business Chamber's Golden Crow Awards.
"That's given us the recognition that we're doing the right thing and we're moving in the right direction," he said.
Mr Pullen said the birthday celebrations were not just for him as a business owner, but for the community and everyone who plays at Par 3.
"This is not just a place for us. This is a place for everyone to come and enjoy, and that's how we want to keep it," he said.
"We want to keep pushing this business forward and if we can keep doing that, then everyone can enjoy this space."
