The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Case involving woman accused of inflicting serious burns adjourned

By Court
July 26 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corbie Jean Walpole
Corbie Jean Walpole

A lawyer for a young woman accused of inflicting serious burns on a man in Howlong says he understands her case is "in the final stages" of being resolved.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.