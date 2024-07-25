Temora looks for silver lining to help end hoodoo after star's bad break

Temora have been dealt with their first big injury concern as they look to end their Group Nine finals hoodoo.
After going more than a decade without making the finals, the Dragons have been bundled out in straight sets in the past two seasons.
It's been 17 years since they last won a Group Nine finals game and now they have to contend with star recruit Hayden Philp breaking his arm.
Philp needed to have a plate inserted after picking up the issue late in their win over Gundagai earlier this month.
They were able to overcome his loss after rallying late to down Albury last week however he's expected to miss four to six weeks, which would have him returning on the cusp for finals.
Philp has had a big impact since returning to his junior club after five seasons away, including being captain-coach of Leeton for their back-to-back premierships in Group 20.
However Dragons captain-coach Josh McCrone is hoping his absence can actually help the side.
"It could be really beneficial for our season," McCrone said.
"He's obviously been a major contributor in the middle of the field for us so it will be good now the other boys in the middle will have to step up a bit.
"It took 40 minutes to do (on Sunday) but they really stood up in that second half and if they can be playing their best footy and then you add Philpy into that it's pretty exciting for us."
The timing of byes cruelled their chances last year, with the minor premiers having three straight weeks off before successive final losses to Tumut and Kangaroos to miss out on winning through to their first grand final appearance since 2006.
They are facing consecutive byes again this season, starting this weekend, however McCrone expects the timing will work a lot better for them.
"There's a few bumps and bruises and a couple broken noses to fix up after (Gundagai)," McCrone said.
"Philipy with his broken arm it gives him a couple more weeks he can recover without having to play footy.
"With the run in we've got to the finals - our last three games are all very tough games - I think the byes will be good for us."
Hamish Starr and Tyler Madden both broke their noses in the loss to Gundagai.
After the general bye next weekend, Temora faces Kangaroos, Southcity and Young in the run into finals, with the last-round clash with the Cherrypickers shaping as one that will determine the minor premiership.
Young are currently one point clear but Temora is the only team they are yet to get the better of this season.
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.