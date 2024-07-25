Lions 'desperate and hungry' to trade close call agony for ecstasy

It's been a tough year for the Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong A grade side.
Incoming coach Georgia Tilyard knew from her first player signing that she was heading into a rebuilding year with the club, but that doesn't mean it's been easy.
With just two wins from 13 games this year, the season has been a long one.
"It's been a very tough year physically and mentally," Tilyard said.
"It's been hard playing each week, we only had six A-graders playing against Narrandera, then that went down to five.
"We always start coming in really strong with positive mindsets and I think sometimes it can be a challenge when we are lacking in players, but we do have all nine in this week so I think that positivity is higher than ever."
Tilyard was open from before the season began that she expected the new side to have a slow start.
Still, she's disappointed they haven't been able to pull together more wins.
Admitting it's been hard to lose each week, she praised her team for their resilience throughout the season.
It's forced a shift in perspective for both her as a coach and a player.
Instead of focusing just on final scores, she has been working with players to achieve little wins.
"It's really, really tough," she said.
"It's something that I don't think clubs talk about enough.
"Once you have been in that position, you have a lot more understanding of how it feels being in this position.
"It's a credit to teams that jump up every single year and continue to have so many losses, it is incredibly hard and it takes a really big toll on these girl's mindsets and their ability to bounce back each week.
"So it has been incredibly tough but I'm very fortunate that despite the losses the girls are having so much fun and that has been really positive because the girls are still training hard, they're turning up to functions, they're turning up on game day with a positive mindset knowing that they can put their best foot forward."
Looking for the improvement in each player and setting achievable goals for each game has helped keep players motivated.
Looking for the lesson in each game has been a huge help for the team's morale.
"As individuals we want to be able to see our own growth and for me as a coach, it's really important that I recognise each player's growth despite the losses and it just gives them something to work towards and to focus on," Tilyard said.
"While we may not be getting the wins as a team, we're definitely improving out on the court.
"They're learning, they're having fun and they feel if they walk away from that court and they've learnt something, that's a win and I think that's what majority of our conversations have been really focused on, taking those small wins even if it's not on the scoreboard."
Heading into this weekend's game against Collingullie-Wagga, the team is feeling particularly fired up.
An uncharacteristic fortnight for the Demons may be the opening the Lions need to get another win on the board.
"The girls are coming in on the back of a loss to Leeton, which we were very quite disappointed with, so I think we're coming in a lot harder and a lot hotter because we really want to win," Tilyard said.
"We're desperate for one and we're hungry.
"We've had some pretty tough numbers but I know coming into this weekend 'Gullie has had a couple of really close games so we are feeling quite positive coming into the weekend and hopeful that we can give them a really good run for their money and put on a competitive game."
Struggling with consistency in the playing side throughout the season, Tilyard said it's added an additional barrier for the side.
Looking ahead, she's hopeful this season will be the starting point for future success.
And she'd like to be part of it.
"I am incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity to start this year, I absolutely adored it," she said.
"Hopefully next year we can get a few more wins but ultimately I have absolutely adored being part of the club and have no intentions of going anywhere anytime soon."
Coolamon v Leeton-Whitton at Kindra Park
Griffith v Narrandera at Griffith Ex-Services Club
Wagga Tigers v Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes at Robertson Oval
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong v Collingullie at Ganmain Sportsground
