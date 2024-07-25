Cruise for Clint to mark 10 years, raise funds for Toots

A decade since the tragic death of beloved Wagga man Clint Rowley, family and friends continue raising funds for local families in need in his honour.
This year Cruise for Clint will raise funds for nine-year-old Matilda 'Toots' Howard, who was diagnosed with soft tissue cancer rhabdomyosarcoma in November 2023.
In June, Matilda underwent surgery in Sydney to have a tumor removed, and she remains on the mend, not quite ready to come back home to Wagga.
Clint's long-term partner Bec recommended that this year, upon the 10th anniversary of his passing, Cruise for Clint hosts Riverina Thrashers raise the money on behalf of Toots.
She knows all too well how much support can help in times of hardship.
His two teenage children were in the truck at the time and also sustained injuries but survived.
A year after his death, his mates were looking for a way to honour him.
Best mate Dave Vearing said Clint was the kind of guy you couldn't help but fall in love with, a big part of the reason so many people wanted to do something to keep his memory alive.
"On his first year anniversary, we wanted to do something, and a couple of the boys mentioned going to the pub, but Clint didn't drink - he wasn't a drinker," Mr Vearing said.
"He was more interested in playing with cars and inventing new things, so I said, 'Why don't we do a cruise?"
In its first year, they had about 50 to 60 cars show up and from there on, they began raising funds for different charities.
From there, the Riverina Thrashers - a group of like-minded car enthusiasts with a common love for helping their community and each other - was born.
"We pick a family we feel is doing it tough, and that way our money makes a difference for them," Mr Vearing said.
Looking back over the work his mates have done over the last 10 years, Mr Vearing said Clint would be humbled and proud, as helping people was one of his greatest qualities.
"He was just that guy that would help everyone out in the car scene," Mr Vearing said.
"You would be working on your car, getting ready for a car show at 4am in the morning, and unannounced he would rock up and ask if you needed a hand.
"I couldn't tell you how many shows I wouldn't have made it to without Clint.
"That's just the kind of guy he was; everyone loved him, and when we lost him, it rocked the whole car community here in Wagga."
It wouldn't be surprising to hear the different stories from all he knew of how he had helped them at some stage in his life.
"Years ago when I worked at the Victoria Hotel, one of the girls I worked with did the clutch in her car, and Clint rocked up at 8pm at night and drove her little Corolla all the way to his work shop with no clutch because he was the only one game enough to drive it, and he fixed it all up for her," Mr Vearing said.
"I don't think he even charged her for it.
"That was just the type of guy he was. Mad as a cut snake."
Clint, a social butterfly, was always on his way out and was often known to get around without his shoes.
The first time Mr Vearing met Clint, lurking around barefoot, he thought he was a madman.
"The first time I met Clint, he was walking up to our shed, and I remember thinking, 'Who is this guy whose rocked up with no shoes on and is checking out the shed'," he said.
"He turned out to be one of my best mates."
From captivating a room full of people with his stories to quickly winning strangers over, Clint was a hard man not to like.
"From the first 10 minutes you talk to Clint, everyone would fall in love with him; he was kind and caring. Mad as," Mr Vearing said.
"He was a very likeable person.
"I think he would love the fact that we've turned his memory into something that gives to people in need."
Riverina Thrashers' Ellie Barklem said Clint brought together a group of people with similar values.
"We all have kids, and we all look out for each other," she said.
This year they have already raised more than $4000 for Matilda, with recipients from previous years jumping on board to help.
"We have already raised $4300 because we auctioned off two tickets to Thrashernats in September. It went crazy," Ms Barklem said.
Cruise for Clint will run this Sunday, July 28, from the Riverina Playhouse car park, with participants asked to meet at 11am for a midday departure.
Everyone will then meet at the Tolland Hotel from 12.30pm for drinks.
