A pay rise that could make all the difference: nurses rally at Wagga

It was a symphony of horns outside Wagga Base Hospital as the community sounded its support for local nurses.
Gathered on the corner of Docker and Edward streets, Riverina members of the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association (NSWNMA) staged an own time rally on Thursday, following suit with many hospitals across the state.
Among them was registered nurse Jess Kennedy who brought her son Gus to the rally.
Ms Kennedy said it was important nurses received what they were asking for.
"We've been working hard, especially through the pandemic," she said.
"It's a few years on now, but over those years we didn't get the pay rises that we deserved and we're asking for it now."
The NSWNMA has been in negotiations with the Ministry of Health for a new public sector award with the government for eight weeks and are taking industrial action to raise awareness and seek support for their log of claims.
"We would like to have better working conditions for our nurses and midwives," NSWNMA Wagga member and delegate Jo Richens said.
Among the union's demands is a 15 per cent pay rise this year, which the government has countered with a 10.5 per cent rise over four years.
"They've got every right to demonstrate and say to the NSW government that they want more, but we want to sit down and negotiate an outcome," NSW Premier Chris Minns said on Tuesday.
"Obviously we're limited by what we can pay."
Ms Kennedy said she believed the NSWNMA requests were completely reasonable, especially as a young mum, the pay rise would make all difference in the world for her.
"The cost of living is going up and it's hard," she said.
"You've got extra things to think about.
"We work hard and we look after the public, and I think it's about time that we get our 15 per cent pay rise which would do a lot for us."
The NSWNMA was well represented at the Wagga, with more than 50 nurses, midwives and supporters coming out for the rally, with signs which said "be fair to those who car", "fair pay = nurses stay" and "1 2 3 4 ... we need more in 2024".
NSWNMA delegate Rebecca Whyte said they were rallying for all of the staff.
"Who work so hard, and we're understaffed all the time," she said.
"Our staff are going to Victoria, Queensland, because it's so much better pay, so the staff that are here are working short all the time."
"With the cost of living prices, they're struggling from paycheck to paycheck and we just want a fair go.
"We want to be the same as every other state and we deserve that."
In support of the rally was independent Wagga MP Joe McGirr and former GP and Greens NSW MLC Amanda Cohn.
Dr McGirr said nurses are the foundation of the health system and deserved what they were asking for.
"They've justified their claim with a good strong business case, which is what's required," he said.
Dr McGirr said improved working conditions were vital in attracting and retaining quality nurses from other states, and helping nurses provide the best care they can.
"This is about keeping a really important part of our health system," he said.
"It's not just about valuing them ... it's also about the quality of patient care.
"The two of those go together and in the long run it is going to cost money, but they've put together a business case and the government ought to look at that.
"This is an opportunity I think for them to come out with a good result where the government will win, the union and the staff will win, and patients will win."
