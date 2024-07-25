'It's really been a challenge for me': Tiger embracing greater opportunity

In just his second year of senior football, Matt Ryan is one of a handful of young players that has stood up this season at Wagga Tigers.
The 17-year-old has been a star for the Tigers this season having cemented a spot on-ball in a young lineup.
After making 13 senior appearances in 2023, Ryan is just one of four players to have played every game so far at first grade level alongside Harry Kelly, Kobe Priest and Tyson Flanigan.
The Tigers were hit with a mass of top-tier departures over the off-season which saw Jim Quinn Medallist Jock Cornell, Dylan Morton and Jackson Kelly among those to move clubs.
Although it's left some hefty holes to fill in their side, Ryan believes it's been somewhat a positive as it's given greater opportunity for some of the Tigers younger players to step into important roles.
"It's been good to give us younger blokes a chance to play midfield and other key positions," Ryan said.
"It's really been a challenge for me to go up against some of the good midfielders in the league and it's definitely improved my game having this opportunity."
Ryan isn't the only player to have taken the next step this season as Kelly, Priest, Sam McNaughton and Nic Gorman have also taken a significant jump in their performance over the off-season.
Although it's been a somewhat challenging year results wise at times for the Tigers, Ryan agreed the development shown boded well for their immediate future.
"Yeah it is good," he said.
"We're all really young and just the performances a couple of the boys having been putting up lately, it's showing really good signs for the future.
"Although we might not get a couple of wins this year, we are definitely looking good for the future."
The Tigers have enjoyed a strong past fortnight having notched up back-to-back wins against Narrandera and Coolamon.
Hosting third-placed Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes on Saturday, Ryan was hopeful of a good showing against the Goannas.
"Yeah it should be a strong performance," he said.
"We've got a couple of wins so the boys should be pretty confident heading into this one, hopefully we can get a third one."
Prior to their win against the Eagles, the Tigers had been sitting at 1-9 after a challenging run in the opening half of the season.
Given the tough times they've faced, Ryan agreed it was good to finally see some reward for their continued effort.
"It's been good," he said.
"It's really brought the boys together after having a couple of injuries and wins being hard to come by this year.
"The boys are real happy with how we've gone about the games these past couple of weeks and how we've been playing.
"The boys are really happy with how we've notched up a couple of wins in the later part of the season."
While it's too late for the Tigers to make a finals run, Ryan said it had been satisfying to grab the points over a finals contender in the Hoppers.
"It was good to get a win against a good team like Coolamon," he said.
"They are looking good for finals and I am pretty happy with how the boys went about the job last week and got it done against a good team like Coolamon."
It was horrible conditions for footy over the weekend at Robertson Oval and Ryan revealed the 22-18 win was one of the lowest-scoring games he'd ever been involved in.
"Yeah definitely," he said.
"I've not played in too many games like it, it was pretty low-scoring."
