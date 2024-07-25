'Pickers look to play it safe as byes approach: Group Nine teams

Young will take a cautious approach as they look to maintain their spot on top of the Group Nine ladder.
With two straight byes on the horizon, the Cherrypickers will be without travelling players Devon Makoare-Boyce and Jake Kambos for their clash with Albury at Alfred Oval on Sunday.
Kambos missed their win over Gundagai last week with a quadriceps issue while Makaore-Boyce picked up a neck concern.
Captain-coach Tom Giles thought the approach made the most sense.
"They both could have played and obviously Albury is going to be tough but leading into Wagga 'Roos and Temora we need to give them some time off," Giles said.
"They will get three weeks off, which isn't a bad thing for them and we've got the depth here to fill in the gaps."
As such Clay Sing remains in the centres, and Angus Smith in the second row, with Nayah Freeman coming back into the side.
Albury have made just one change with hooker Blake Grounds back in the side after having his appendix removed.
There are two different fullbacks for the clash between Junee and Gundagai at Laurie Daley Oval on Saturday.
Cooper Wright comes into replace Cade Price after he suffered a hamstring injury in their win over Brothers while Connor McCauley shifts to hooker for former Australian sevens player Stu Dunbar.
Tyron Gorman also returns after missing Gundagai's loss to Young through illness while Jack Schubert is also back for the Tigers.
Southcity captain Kyle McCarthy is set to return at hooker for their clash with Kangaroos at Equex Centre on Saturday.
The Bulls will return to their first-choice spine with Klayton Waikato returning to five-eighth and Campbell Lyons moving to the centres after Jesse Fitzhenry picked up a hamstring injury in their shock loss to Tumut.
The Blues have also made a change to their halves with Callum Rossiter set to miss the clash against Brothers at Twickenham on Sunday with Trae King moving into the halves while English recruit Lochlan McGill has been named to come off the bench.
Saturday, Laurie Daley Oval, 2.35pm,
Junee
1 Cooper Wright, 2 Jese Wainibuli, 3 Ratu Saurara, 4 Damian Willis, 5 Zac Carey, 6 James Strickland, 7 Daniel Foley, 8 Pat Guthrie, 9 Connor McCauley, 10 Thomas Carroll, 11 Sam Sainsbury, 12 Jacob Holt, 13 Chase Bernard, 15 Ryan Crowder, 16 Tariq Miles, 17 Jeffery Robert
Gundagai
1 Tyron Gorman, 2 Corey Wilson, 3 James Morgan, 4 Josua Soronakadavu, 5 Eparama Navuki, 6 Jake Hay, 7 Derek Hay, 8 Joel Field, 9 Wilson Hamblin, 10 Simon Kotoilakeba, 11 Cody Bell, 12 Jack Schubert, 13 Benjy Hannan, 14 Jared Elphick, 15 Ponijasi Rakuma
Saturday, Equex Centre, 2.35pm
Kangaroos
1 Jake Mascini, 2 Charlie Barton, 3 Ned Cooper, 4 Dakota Ruta, 5 Noah Killeen, 6 Zeik Foster, 7 James Smart, 8 James Hay, 9 Zac Graham, 10 Ben Pembleton, 12 Bowie Foster, 13 Harry Stewart, 14 Khaileb Cameron-Pani, 15 Brayden Sharrock, 16 Lachlan Jolliffe, 17 Simione Naiduki,
Southcity
1 Jumarne Little-Kearnes, 2 Jarom Vakarewakobau, 3 Campbell Lyons, 4 Cleve McGhie, 5 Trey Charles, 6 Klayton Waikato, 7 Josh Siegwalt, 8 Seb Rodet, 9 Kyle McCarthy, 10 Rhys Weldon, 11 Mitch Bennett, 12 Brody Tracey, 13 Tim Hurst, 14 Travis Smith, 15 Joel Tracey, 16 Dana Ratu
Sunday, Twickenham, 2.35pm
Tumut
1 Malik Aitken, 2 Ratu Jone Ralulu, 3 Billy Bridgemean, 4 Zac Treglown, 5 Ben Hampstead, 6 Jacob Toppin, 7 Trae King, 8 Zac Masters, 9 Jordan Anderson, 10 Matthew Byatt, 11 Flynn Piper-Bye, 12 Shay Thomas, 13 Chris Hartshorn, 14 Lochlan McGill, 15 Brock Baker, 16 Jared Baker
Brothers
1 Latrell Goolagong, 2 Aseri Bale, 3 Auda Gaudi, 4 Epeli Pio, 5 Mitch Veitch, 6 Lochie Field, 7 Mitchell Carter, 8 Aidan Arusa, 9 Blake Mindipi, 10 Tomasi Vakadranu, 11 Apenisa Driti, 12 Alifeleti Ngahe, 13 Marley Saunders, 14 Axel Knowles, 15 Malakai Morris, 16 Tye Neason
Sunday, Alfred Oval, 2,35pm
Young
1 Nic Hall, 2 Jack Bush, 3 Clay Sing, 4 Nayah Freeman, 5 Boro Navori, 6 Jacob Lucas, 7 Tom Demeio, 8 Jake Walker, 9 Jesse Corcoran, 10 Thomas Giles, 11 Che Hyslop, 12 Gus Smith, 13 Jayke Hogan, 14 Brock Sing, 15 Max Jones, 16 Lachlan Gale, 17 Aaron Slater
Albury
1 Lachy Munro, 2 Keanau Wighton, 3 Jackins Olam, 4 Sebastian Nelson, 5 Jade Duroux, 6 Paul Kariatana, 7 Samuel Lulia, 8 Nathan Darby, 9 Blake Grounds, 10 Clayton Couley, 11 Ben Lee, 12 Isaac Carpenter, 13 Jeremy Wiscombe, 14 Chris Manley 15 Zain Mitchell-Dowding, 16 Josh Sharp, 17 Joel VIncent-Marriott
