Fit for Kings: First look inside 4WD Supacentre's Wagga venture

People are already knocking at the doors of Wagga's 4WD Supacentre, trying to get a glimpse of the outdoor giant's first inland NSW outlet.
The staff at the camping and 4WD haven have spent the last 10 days unpacking, putting together and setting up displays across the warehouse as they prepare for a massive grand opening in just over a week's time.
The latest addition to the HomeCentre complex will offer the entire popular Kings range of outdoor and touring gear, from swags to rooftop tents, and locals are champing at the bit to get a look inside, national retail manager Luke Duncan said.
"I was actually at a coffee shop this morning and I just mentioned where we're setting up the store for 4WD Supacentre here," Mr Duncan said.
"The person I was talking to just went 'oh yeah, that's on the second of August' and started telling me straight away about their partner's 4WD setup.
"Word around the town is 100 per cent out there ... you stand here at the door for about half an hour and you'll see three or four customers come up already trying to open the doors and have a look in."
Mr Duncan was part of the Bendigo Supacentre launch, which welcomed 3500 customers during the first three days.
Store sales assistant Chris Woods said they started preparation for the opening last Monday.
"When I first walked it there was nothing here, it was just a few pallets around on the floor," he said.
"It's been fantastic, I can just see the progress every day ... you come back the next morning it's just like it's your baby, every day you're starting to watch it start to walk.
"That's what it's going to be like opening day, you're actually going to see your baby walk, you're going to see and get that experience of seeing smiles on customers faces."
It's no secret Australia has a love affair with 4WDs - the Ford Ranger overtook the Toyota Hilux as the nation's best-seller in 2023.
Ranger sales rose 33 per cent to pass 63,000 last year, with the Hilux not far behind with just over 61,000 sold, according to carexpert.com.au.
"The Australian culture is getting out there and enjoying a weekend away where you're not sitting at home, you go out and enjoy the great outdoors," Mr Duncan said said.
"Whether you're throwing a ground tent out, whether you're putting a rooftop tent in your car ... we've definitely have all the gear to cater for that.
"It's really important to make sure that we can cater to where the market needs us, you shouldn't just have people - because they live further away from a main city - not have access to the same products or the same experience."
There will be no expense spared when the ribbon is cut at the Wagga grand opening on August 2.
"We're going to have the barbecues and the display four wheel drive out the front and we're going to have some events going on as well as some raffle prizes, lucky door prizes and show bags as well, and then some insane store specials," Mr Duncan said.
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.