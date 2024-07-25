The Daily Advertiser
Exclusive

Fit for Kings: First look inside 4WD Supacentre's Wagga venture

Jeremy Eager
By Jeremy Eager
July 26 2024 - 5:00am
Chris Woods during preparations to open the new Adventure Kings 4WD Supacentre in Wagga. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Chris Woods during preparations to open the new Adventure Kings 4WD Supacentre in Wagga. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

People are already knocking at the doors of Wagga's 4WD Supacentre, trying to get a glimpse of the outdoor giant's first inland NSW outlet.

