It took just one training session for Vanderland's year off sport to end

Gelske Vanderland was having a year off sport.
Stepping away from netball to play leaguetag with Wagga Kangaroos over the past four seasons, Vanderland thought she was clearing her weekend schedule for a year.
That was until a friend approached her saying East Wagga-Kooringal were in need of a new shooter.
But it didn't take much convincing for her to return to training with her former club.
"Netball is always going to be my sport, I'll always come back to netball," Vanderland said.
"A friend of mine said [East Wagga-Kooringal] were looking for shooters so I went to a training session just before round three, they were happy with me, so I came back.
"It was scary because I'd been off [netball] for four years and I had a baby in that four years, so I hadn't done that type of running.
"I was very nervous about my fitness but once I got to training and I was back with the girls again, it was so fun.
"I was so welcomed in and I had Valley with me and they were so welcoming with her too."
Buying a netball to practice her shooting technique in the work car park before her first game back, she's settled back into the side well.
By the time her first game was finished, she said, there was no stopping her.
Being on the court just felt like being at home.
Returning to A grade after just one game in A reserve, the opposition would never know she's taken time off.
The game today has changed so rapidly from when she last played though.
There is one change she's been particularly excited about.
"Rolling subs literally saved my life," she said.
"It's just so smooth and it soon as you are buggered, you give it your all and then you put your hand up, and you're off for a couple of minutes and then you can come back on, so the rolling subs I think is the greatest thing that's ever happened."
It's not just on-court that Vanderland is feeling good at home though, but in the club.
Feeling as though she never left, she said the Hawks have welcomed her back with open arms.
It's an environment she is hopeful her daughter, Valley Jolliffe, will grow up around.
"I absolutely love it," she said.
"Netball is a sport that has my heart and I want Valley to grow up around netball, I would love for her to play it as well.
"I love the club, they're so welcoming and it's just a great sport."
Looking around when she first returned in round three, Vanderland said she knew there was something special at the club this year.
Confident in the entire A-A reserve squad, she knew they'd go far.
Playing the undefeated North Wagga this weekend, she believes they've got what it takes to not only beat them, but make it through to the last game of the year.
The Hawks had a bye last week, but the weekend before they handed Marrar a big loss.
She said it was the smoothest they've played all season and a testament to how they have improved each game.
"We're still going strong, strong training has been great, after each we're taking on board a lot of things that we can alter or do differently and implementing them into the next week and I feel like we're getting stronger," she said.
"It's going to be very close this year, it could be anyone's game but I feel like we can do it."
East Wagga-Kooringal v North Wagga at Gumly Oval
Marrar v Barellan at Langtry Oval
Northern Jets v Temora at Ariah Park Recreation Ground
Coleambally v Charles Sturt University at Coleambally Sports Ground
