Tony Abbott's Wagga visit to help 'rebuild' past Liberal Party damage

A former prime minister will stop off in Wagga to connect with regional people and help rehabilitate their political party's image locally said Liberal member.
Tony Abbott will be visiting the Riverina for the first time in nearly a decade on August 8 and 9.
The former leader of Australia will be making three stops on his tour of the city - meeting with veterans at the Pro Patria Centre, having a fundraising dinner with Liberal supporters, and a community breakfast function with Committee4Wagga (C4W) at the art gallery.
C4W secretary Sam Beresford said it's not every day a former prime minister visits the regions.
"It's more about him connecting with the community, getting to know the business community, giving back from his time in politics as well," she said.
Local Liberal Party member Richard Moffatt said regional people deserved access to senior politicians and visits like this would help restore the community's view of the party.
"We are trying to rebuild the Liberal brand," he said.
"The brand has had some damage in the past and part of what I'm doing here, inviting these people down and getting the Liberal Party back out into the community is absolutely about rebuilding our own brand."
C4W is excited for the breakfast with Mr Abbott at the Wagga Art Gallery, hosting the event with the support of Riverina Water and Charles Sturt University.
The organisation hopes the event will present behind-the-scenes insights into Mr Abbott's experiences and perspectives from his time in politics, with discussion about local issues and ways the community could drive positive change.
"We've got Committee4Wagga's patron, Kay Hull ... will be hosting Tony in a bit of a one-on-one discussion," Ms Beresford said.
"Kay and Tony were in Parliament together and we expect that Kay can get into a bit more of the nitty-gritties, and maybe even ask him a few tough questions and hold him to account ... because she knows, she was there."
Ms Beresford said Ms Hull would also be able to steer the conversation to what topics mean for the Riverina and Wagga.
"How we might leverage some of Tony's thoughts and ideas into opportunities, that we can turn into great things for this city," she said.
"I assume they will start [talking] about the good old days, maybe reminiscing on some of the discussions and some of their times in politics, but then also flowing through to what he's seeing now.
"You've got an ex-global leader talking about the political environment now moving forward, what's happening in the US ... what's just happened in the election in the UK, it would be just great to hear Tony's perspective on geopolitical things that are going on, in our regions and across the world."
Ms Beresford said the event will be a great opportunity for the community to meet Mr Abbott in an intimate setting, and tickets are still available.
"People will be able to talk to the former prime minister, engage with him, maybe get a photograph or two with him," she said.
"We really do just want to bring a bit of lightheartedness and humour to the discussion ... there'll be certainly some great banter."
Before he has a breakfast with the community, Mr Abbott will be spending his time in Wagga with veterans at the Pro Patria Centre in Ashmont and at a fundraising dinner with local Liberal Party supporters where he will give the keynote speech.
Mr Moffatt said the visit was important as it would allow regional people to have deserved access to senior politicians.
"Quite often ... senior leadership are very city focused and the city constituents seem to get more one-on-one time with those sort of people, than what the regions do," he said.
"Part of what we're trying to do is [provide] regional people have access to these leaders."
This is the second visit by a senior Liberal, as Senator Dave Sharma visited Wagga a few-months-ago, providing regional people the chance to discuss topical subjects with a federal senator and former Israel ambassador.
Mr Moffat said the local Liberal Party branch was also attempting to re-establish itself in the community, which, in history, has been a LNP stronghold.
"Our brand has had some damage in the past," he said.
"Daryl Maguire is not the Liberal Party. The Liberal Party is the membership, the people that vote for us.
"So we need to rebuild the brand and we're working very hard to establish or keep those ties in the community going.
"It is absolutely part of what we're doing. I'm very clear on the fact that [these events] are part of the process. We need to get the brand back to where it needs to be."
Mr Moffat said it will be a great opportunity to share discussions with Mr Abbott.
"We still have the same issues in regional Australia that they do in the cities," he said.
"It's power prices, it's housing, it's the cost of living, but obviously there's always a regional touch that's different to the city.
"Just having the expertise of a former prime minister, to be able to ask some questions ... float some ideas past him ... is fantastic."
