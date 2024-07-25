The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

After rain comes a rainbow: Day to honour Lisa Hill, Geoff Reid returns

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated July 25 2024 - 1:20pm, first published 1:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgie Woods, Marie Dewhirst, Cathy Reid, Tammie Wilson, Gina Hill, Ally Berlow and Ana Chapman at The Piazza. Picture by Les Smith
Georgie Woods, Marie Dewhirst, Cathy Reid, Tammie Wilson, Gina Hill, Ally Berlow and Ana Chapman at The Piazza. Picture by Les Smith

Late Wagga father Geoff Reid took to Lisa Hill like a house on fire, enjoying her bubbly nature and quick wit, which is why he became a loyal supporter of the charity set up in her honour when she passed away.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Crime and Breaking News Reporter

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have six years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.