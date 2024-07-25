After rain comes a rainbow: Day to honour Lisa Hill, Geoff Reid returns

Late Wagga father Geoff Reid took to Lisa Hill like a house on fire, enjoying her bubbly nature and quick wit, which is why he became a loyal supporter of the charity set up in her honour when she passed away.
The pair would playfully bicker whenever they crossed paths, making all those around them smile in amusement.
Then in 2016, the Wagga hairdresser, Ms Hill, passed away from ovarian cancer and her former employer at Dakota Hair along with her daughters established Lisa's Rainbow Day in her honour.
Mr Reid, a father himself and a dearly beloved husband, was the annual fundraiser's biggest supporter, always honouring the woman he looked up to because of how joyous she was.
Then in 2022, Mr Reid passed away from brain cancer, once again joining his good friend, and Lisa's Rainbow Day branched out to raise funds for the Mark Hughes Foundation.
Mr Reid and his family had been passionate about the Mark Hughes Foundation and raising funds for brain cancer research.
Loved ones described him as a generous man always willing to help anyone who was in need.
It was probably why he and Ms Hill got along so well.
Loved ones describe Ms Hill as a rainbow after a storm. She was bubbly, happy and had a grand love for music.
Again this year, Dakota Hair and the Piazza will honour the late duo and raise funds by holding Lisa's Rainbow Day.
Seeing the support the event has garnered in the past is heart warming for Mr Reid's wife Cathy Reid and their children.
Ms Reid is also a hairdresser at Dakota Hair and worked alongside Lisa.
"She had a bubbly personality, she made everybody laugh, smile," Ms Reid said.
Ms Reid said Mr Reid was always willing to put his hand up to help.
"He just finished radiation when we did the first Rainbow Day, he was on chemo and doing everything he could to help," she said.
"He loved Lisa. They always had fun together, they used to laugh.
"Lisa would do silly things and Geoff would just shake his head at her."
Seeing the community rallying behind the charities that meant a lot to them would make Ms Hill and Mr Reid humbled and proud, Ms Reid said.
"Lisa would be telling us to sing a song at the end of the day and have champagne," she said.
Dakota Hair owner Tammie Wilson said on the whole Piazza is jumping on board to raise funds on the day.
"Anna Chapman Beauty has donated the whole day doing brows and tints and all profits are going to the Mark Hughs Foundation, up stairs we have Pilates and all of that will be donated, the Gateway shop at the front is doing virtual reality gaming and donating the whole lot, Caffeinated Co is donating all profits as well and Lara from the music shop will be supplying live music all day and Zana Dance Academy is coming as well," she said.
They will also have face painting and plenty of entertainment on the day, and following the event they will be drawing their major raffle with several prizes up for grabs.
Ms Wilson said she is heart warmed every year by the support shown by the community.
"Wagga is just beautiful," she said.
Those who attend the event can also add a picture of their loved ones who have passed away from cancer which will be put onto a memory board.
Lisa's Rainbow Day will be held at The Piazza from 9am to 4pm this Saturday, July 27.
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.