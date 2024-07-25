Incoming Bulldogs coach excited at next step, vows to repay the faith

Incoming Turvey Park coach Dylan Morton is excited for what lies ahead next season as he takes on his first senior coaching appointment.
Morton was revealed yesterday as the new Bulldogs coach for the next two seasons which will see him return to the Riverina League in 2025.
Although excited for his upcoming challenge, Morton has also stressed that his immediate focus is with East Wagga-Kooringal as he looks to help the Hawks secure their first premiership since 2016.
Speaking with The Daily Advertiser, Morton said he was looking forward to his upcoming tenure at Maher Oval.
"I'm thankful for the opportunity Turvey Park has given me to coach and putting their faith in me," Morton said.
"I'm incredibly excited and proud, I'll do everything in my power to ensure that I repay their faith.
"They are a professional organisation and I'm looking forward to being a key pillar in that moving forward.
"I've been overwhelmed with the support from within the club and it has been wonderful receiving messages and phone calls welcoming me to the club from players, past players, coaches and committee members.
"In saying that, I'm very focused on playing good football at East Wagga and that will be my priority until the season is done.
"I've been fortunate enough to build some close friendships and I've met some wonderful people at East Wagga.
"I'm currently part of an ambitious group who are motivated to achieve team success and my energy and focus will remain in what's ahead in season 2024.
"I'm very appreciative of my current teammates, coaches and the committee's support of my current movements going forward."
Morton takes on the senior coaching role at the Bulldogs having previously been an assistant coach at Wagga Tigers in 2023 and he said he was excited to take the step up next season.
"It's something I'm passionate about and I suppose I've got a lot of energy towards at the moment," he said.
"I've always been motivated by team success and the journey towards getting better as a team.
"I suppose as coach that's a priority in preparing players individually and collectively to ensure they're ready to compete.
"I feel like I'm ready to do it and I'm just really looking forward to it."
It's been a somewhat challenging year results wise at Maher Oval, however one of the promising signs has been the emergence of a couple of young talents who have shown their wares at first grade level.
Players such as Will Voss, Lucas Roberts, Ben Toohey, Jag Ashcroft, Archie Jenkins and Aston Wolter have all played some decent footy at senior level.
Morton said he was looking forward to helping the younger players at the Bulldogs with their development next season.
"Yeah that's been really promising and I've been keeping an eye on PlayHQ and who's at the club," he said.
"There's a lot of talented younger kids at the club which is really exciting, because I remember being one of those younger kids and how influenced I was by those older players.
"So that will be my goal next year is to be one of those senior players that can have a positive influence on those boys and help them with their football journey.
"I suppose from a recruiting perspective we'll look to bring in some top end talent as well as some high quality people to make those younger players both better footballers and better people."
Morton has enjoyed a bit of a different role this season at the Hawks having played the majority of his footy on-ball compared to down back.
Having previously had a bit of experience through the middle during his stint in Adelaide, Morton said it's been good to try out a somewhat new role at the Hawks
"I've really enjoyed it," he said.
"It has been a little bit different, I played a couple of years in the midfield in Adelaide as well as down back over there.
"I just learnt a lot of midfield craft from one of my coaches and I suppose I've been able to give that more of a go and applying that this year in the midfield.
"I've enjoyed it, it's been a good challenge and it's just freshened me up with a different position.
"It's been really good."
A Tigers junior, Morton's prior experience in the Riverina League has been exclusively tied with Wagga Tigers.
Taking the reins at a rival club, he agreed it was somewhat exciting to experience the league with a new club.
"I suppose it is," he said.
"It's been interesting as all I'd ever known in the RFL was Wagga Tigers and all I'd ever known until I was 19 years old was Wagga Tigers.
"I'm just really excited to be working with new people and building a new network."
