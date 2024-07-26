Main street upgrade works to resume, ending months-long wait

Work on a project that has left Riverina main street business owners in limbo will soon resume, but a question mark remains over when the works will be completed.
Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC) has said construction on the final stage of its embattled Sheridan Street upgrade in Gundagai would restart within the next week, after months of delays.
Footpaths have been left dug up after the project was stalled, but newly-elected mayor Gil Kelly said he was looking forward to getting the project back under way.
"The final stage of the Sheridan Street upgrade will ensure that Gundagai's main street will be a huge enhancement to the work already completed," Cr Kelly said.
"I do understand that whilst the work on the top end of the street causes interference with everyday business dealings, the team at council and the contractors are ensuring that all work is completed to the highest standard and is fit for the future."
The first two stages have already been completed, but the final stage is impacting the section between Homer Street and Virgil Street.
Work was stopped after contractors Huon Construction discovered naturally-occurring asbestos at the site.
The project was also halted after excavation found the some of the Telstra exchange infrastructure required repairs - forcing Huon to liaise with Telstra to ensure new works could be placed over the top.
There has been no indication of any end date, but councillor Penny Nicholson said the council had heard from business owners about the works and it was keen to get things back under way.
"To have these works completed as quickly and efficiently, without neglecting any facet of the works, is highly important," Cr Nicholson said.
"We, as councillors, have been advocating for the residents and hearing and understanding their frustrations.
"People are extremely keen to have Sheridan Street completed and finalised, it's been an ongoing process that's for sure."
Yogesh Kararwal, who works at Gundagai Tyres and Auto on the main street, said the council had been in contact with him regarding the project.
"They say they're going to do the renovation in the coming days or weeks, but it's been three months now and I haven't heard anything from them," he said.
"It's pretty sad ... it's taking too much time for them."
Although it's been a while since he has heard anything, Mr Kararwal said he was excited to see the finished project.
"This is the only part of Sheridan Street that doesn't look good ... in the centre of town near the Foodworks it's beautifully done there," he said.
"When you walk around you feel like you're in a beautiful area, but on this side all we can see is a broken road, broken footpath and some roadwork going on."
A number of businesses in the area have been affected by the digging up of the footpath, while two trees in front of the veterinary clinic were removed as part of the project.
Councillor Nicholson said it was unfortunate local businesses had been affected by the delayed upgrade.
"We have been very conscious about those residents in that part of the main street," Cr Nicholson said.
"It's certainly detrimentally affected their businesses, which we have been made aware of as councillors ... we are extremely sympathetic to their plight and it hasn't been easy for them.
"I think that there's probably a conscious move from the local community to support these local businesses any way they can."
Mr Kararwal said his business was yet to be severely impacted, but he believed it was only a matter of time before they upgrade arrived on his doorstep.
"When they pour the concrete in front of my shop, then I don't have access into my shop and I can't drive the car into the driveway," he said.
"That's going to affect my business, going to affect my livelihood as well."
