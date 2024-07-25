Teenage Giant extends stay at GWS after superb first season in the AFL

Wagga footballer Harvey Thomas will remain at Greater Western Sydney (GWS) until at least the end of the 2026 AFL season after signing a one-year contract extension with the Giants.
Selected with pick 59 in the 2023 AFL National Draft, Thomas made his debut in 'Opening Round' as the Giants defeated reigning premiers Collingwood by 32 points.
The 18-year-old hasn't looked back since having played all 18 games so far this season for GWS while kicking nine goals.
Thomas has quickly found his feet at AFL level having cemented his spot inside the Giants forward line alongside fellow small forwards Darcy Jones, Brent Daniels and Toby McMullin.
The young forward's superb rookie season efforts were recently acknowledged as he was named the round 14 rising star nominee.
Giants executive general manager of football Jason McCartney told Giants Media the club was thrilled to extend the teenagers stay at GWS.
"Harvey has been exceptional since joining our club. His dedication to apply himself and get better and buy into the program has been evident since day one," McCartney said.
"It's been great to see his development through the Giants Academy and since joining the AFL program he's adapted seamlessly and is always eager to learn and become the best player he can be.
"We are thrilled to have him in a Giants jumper for at least two more years in what we view as a really exciting time for the footy club as we continue to strive for the ultimate team success."
