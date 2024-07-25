The Daily Advertiser
Teenage Giant extends stay at GWS after superb first season in the AFL

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 25 2024 - 11:05am
Wagga footballer Harvey Thomas will remain at GWS until at least the end of the 2026 AFL season after signing a one-year extension at the Giants. Picture by Paul Scambler
Wagga footballer Harvey Thomas will remain at GWS until at least the end of the 2026 AFL season after signing a one-year extension at the Giants. Picture by Paul Scambler

Wagga footballer Harvey Thomas will remain at Greater Western Sydney (GWS) until at least the end of the 2026 AFL season after signing a one-year contract extension with the Giants.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

