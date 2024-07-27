Student pranks and cow poo all part of David's faithful walk through life

Diving into a mountainous heap of cow poo suitably moistened by a hose was part of a 1959 college initiation considered "not as hard as in first year".
Hate to see what the first years had to do, then!
This illuminating glimpse into student life can be found in the memoir of retired Uniting Church minister David Sloane, of Corowa.
A Journey Under Grace: Finding Faith in Rural Australia, 1939-1971 and Beyond, offers numerous other insights into rural life across the Riverina and North East as the 84-year-old shares memories dating back to the 1940s.
From his childhood at Savernake, boarding at Geelong College, study at Armidale, Wagga Agricultural College - yes, that's where the cow poo came in - and Sydney, Sloane was ordained into the Presbyterian church in 1971. He joined the Uniting Church after its formation in 1977.
His parish ministry included ongoing and supply stints at Lockhart, Wangaratta, Berrigan, Henty, Manilla-Barraba, Yass, Dubbo, Coleambally, Darlington Point and Nathalia. His wife Val, also a minister, accepted a call to Cobram in 2002. In January 2008, the pair retired to Corowa but continued to be active in the church and community.
With all these connections, it's no wonder A Journey Under Grace, published by Baker Writer Services, Deniliquin, has sold more than three-quarters of its copies since its launch in April.
"If I keep going, I might have to get a second print, which is a good problem to have," Sloane told The Border Mail with a smile.
But his formal ministry, though lengthy, is a relatively minor part of the book, with most of the chapters outlining his early life and influences on the road to his eventual vocation.
"Looking back, I can see God was sort of helping me to learn the hard way sometimes, because of my stupidity in some cases and through doubts and so it was helping me to become a minister and a pastor with these what I call 'severe mercies'," he said.
"I can see God's hand was on me all the way through although I didn't realise it at the time."
Born as World War II began, Sloane nevertheless "grew up surrounded by tranquillity and peace".
Savernake Homestead offered the ideal environment for a child, eventually the eldest of five, who was allowed to roam.
"I could just wander in amongst the trees," he said.
"That's where I absorbed all my awareness of the beauty of nature. I've always had that and always probably will."
Life in the 1940s and '50s included classes at the one-teacher Savernake school, listening to his favourite radio show The Argonauts on 2CO (Corowa) at 5.20pm each weekday, trapping rabbits and helping with the farmwork.
Heading off to boarding school aged 13 proved an "extreme culture shock" but activities like cadets, rifle shooting and tennis kept him busy, along with the wider excitement about the first Russian satellite, Sputnik.
Sloane spent three years at Wagga Agricultural College - the great cat raid of 1958 proved another of the initiation rites - then worked at Savernake Station before his "bombshell" announcement; leaving the farm to become a teacher.
This goal evolved into a call to "full-time Christian service", continuing along paths set up throughout his family life and schooling.
"There was no dramatic spiritual experience, but a gradual dawning in my mind that this was what God wanted me to do with my life," Sloane wrote about that time.
More study followed through the 1960s and then in January 1970 at Coffs Beach Mission, Sloane met up again with a youth fellowship acquaintance, Val, from Tamworth.
"After a whirlwind romance of about two weeks, I proposed and she accepted me," he said.
"Two months later we announced our engagement and then in 1971 we got married."
The couple raised three children, Alison (Tamworth), Philip (Canberra) and Timothy (Albury), and enjoy visiting their extended families.
Sloane wrote A Journey Under Grace over about three or four years, including during COVID lockdowns, using old letters, diaries and journals as "primary source material".
"My mother kept all the letters I wrote home from 1953 to 1971 and so I had that wonderful record," he said.
Gratitude for good fortune in upbringing, education and opportunity is a theme throughout the memoir.
"I have been richly blessed in so many ways," Sloane said. "A rich life, a loving family and a marriage truly made in heaven."
The octagenarian is well aware his journey on Earth is not endless, but neither has it ended.
"That is my calling now, to continue to walk on in faith, a step at a time and to carry right on till the end of the road," he writes.
