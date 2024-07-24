Tackling a 'not sexy but important' issue

Wagga MP Joe McGirr summed it up well when he described planning as "not sexy work" and "not attractive work".
It is, however, very important work and, as the MP also acknowledged, there's no magic solution. We must look at new solutions to combat the Riverina's housing and planning challenges.
Finding those new solutions was the focus of a roundtable in Wagga on yesterday, hosted by Dr McGirr and attended by the state's Minister for Planning and Public Spaces, Paul Scully.
In other news, Andrew Mangelsdorf's latest murder trial story tells how a microwave caused significant difficulties for police investigating the disappearance of Amber Haigh, while Jeremy Eager has a warning to those looking to forge ahead with works before development approval after councillors assessed an application for an already-complete project.
In sport, Jimmy Meiklejohn reports the Wagga Heat has broken an almost year-long wait for a win after securing a 22-point victory at home on the weekend, while Matt Malone reveals Turvey Park has welcomed Dylan Morton onboard as their senior coach for the next two years.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
