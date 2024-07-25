Scooters the 'Wild West' of e-ride world: Wagga's chance to have say

Wagga has already embraced e-bikes but its e-scooters warrant calls for concern, according to an avid cyclist.
The NSW parliament has launched an inquiry into the use of e-scooters, e-bikes and related mobility options.
An often contentious topic, the inquiry is investigating and weighing up the positives and negatives, according to the community, of e-mobility devices across the state.
In terms of the community embracing e-bikes, Wagga Cycle Centre manager Andrew Treloar said it already has, with their sales reflecting that.
"They're always worried about if fit into the community, is it safe for the community ... it is," he said.
"There's already been some regulations in place for the last decade to actually make it fit pretty well."
However, Mr Treloar acknowledged the thorns in the side of e-bikes was e-scooters and people modifying their bikes, which he believes accounts for the majority of incidents threatening community safety.
One of the core regulations in place on e-bikes to protect the community is the speed restrictions of 25kmh before the pedal assistance cuts out.
Mr Treloar said most bike retailers and riders adhere to these regulations, but there are a few who don't.
"The cowboys of the industry, the small, online importing companies ... and the people who modify their bikes ... which is easy to do," he said.
"They're the ones you see hooning around on electric bikes ... and it happens around the country."
Mr Treloar also took an exception to e-scooters, pointing out where e-bikes are pedal-assisted devices, the scooters are just electric devices.
"E-scooters, I believe, are 95 to 99 per cent of the problem that the community faces interacting with other community users," he said.
"E-scooters are creating major issues in cities ... colliding with pedestrians.
"They're very different to a bicycle, they're very quick. They're very nimble and .. accelerate substantially quicker than a bicycle."
Despite being complementary of e-bike legislation, believing it could use some minimal tweaking to tighten up some areas, Mr Trealoar said the government had done a "shockingly bad job" when it comes to restrictions for e-scooters.
"The onus should be on the the government to really fix it because it's not consistent from state to state," he said.
"Whereas there's only some slight variations with e-bikes ... for scooters, it's the Wild West.
"They need to clear up the grey areas with the industry ... as e-scooters are the thing that's put the community in harm's way."
The passionate cyclist believes some adjustments, to not just e-scooter legislation, but e-mobility device legislation would be of great benefit to NSW communities.
"E-scooters require far stricter legislation," said Mr Treloar.
"E-bikes need some parts, in relation to stopping modification and certain sales, to be fixed.
"But e-bikes could also have the speed limit increased."
Mr Treloar pointed out how in New Zealand the speed limit was 32kmh, which allows for more accessibility, especially for older riders or those that require electric assistance to ride.
"Any pushbike can do those speeds ... so it's not really impacting on community safety ... and it'll hopefully stop people trying to increase the speed [with modifications]," he said.
"30kmh is just a common sense number ... certainly for road riding.
"I think this would help ... tighten up legislation."
Wagga MP Dr Joe McGirr said he was happy to see an inquiry exploring forms of active transport.
"I think the inquiry is a good idea, because there are some concerns, particularly with the e-scooters, around personal safety and I think we need to get those settings right," he said.
"They're not without risk and so helmet use and those sorts of issues, I think need to be looked at.
"We want to get those settings right, so that in the end, we do promote active transport, but in a safe way and I think an inquiry is a good way of fleshing out some of those issues."
Dr McGirr and his wife each have e-bikes, which he said they love to use and see as an opportunity for people to improve their lifestyle and health, and reduce congestion.
The Wagga MP agreed there was a need for further regulation for e-mobility devices, particularly e-scooters.
"I think e-scooters are an area that does need to be looked at in terms of regulation. I think there are some concerns," he said.
"I think people assume that they're quite safe, you know, it's a scooter, but in fact ... there should be laws around requiring helmet use ... around speed and I think an examination into that would be quite important.
"At the end of the day, if we want them to succeed, we need to make sure the settings are right so they're safe.
"They're not going to succeed if we have a whole a number of people suffering accidents."
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout said e-mobility devices were technology that had been around for a number of years, but some of the legislation was a concern as people don't know the rules.
"The regulation and control is somewhat of a grey area," he said.
"I myself, I wouldn't know which ones on a road, which are on a footpath, what they can do, what they can't do.
"I never wish for more regulation, but I think it would be great if one of the outcomes of this inquiry is more clarity around what's appropriate for e-bikes, e-scooters, where they can go, where they can't go, what are the speed limits."
Cr Tout said this way not just the operators of the bikes and scooters would know the rules, but the members of the community would also be aware.
"So I'd encourage all the users of them and members of community to make some submissions to that inquiry (which is open until August 18)," he said.
"Because an inquiry is only as good as the input that comes into it, which then enables better recommendations to come out."
