Car set on fire near Central Wagga homes, police investigating

Yet another car suspected of being stolen has been found deserted and completely destroyed by fire in a residential Wagga street.
Emergency services responded to reports of a fire on South Parade Lane, central Wagga, about 5am on Wednesday.
Fire and Rescue NSW Riverina Zone Commander Superintendent Stewart Alexander said one crew responded to the scene where firefighters found the car fully involved in fire.
"Firefighters were on the scene for about 30 minutes," Superintendent Alexander said.
"The car was totally destroyed and NSW Police are investigating."
The car was in close proximity to a fence, an overhanging tree and a home, but thankfully firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading.
Superintendent Alexander would like to remind residents to call triple zero for emergencies and to report fires.
