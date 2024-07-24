Goannas co-captain chance of returning for clash against Wagga Tigers

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes co-captain Harry Fitzsimmons is a chance to return this weekend as the Goannas face Wagga Tigers.
Fitzsimmons was rested for MCUE'S clash against Leeton-Whitton in round 13 through knee soreness and he was on light training duties over their bye last week.
The midfielder has enjoyed a solid season so far for the Goannas and MCUE coach Nelson Foley was hopeful Fitzsimmons would be right to return against the Tigers.
"We're hopeful, but we're just playing him by year as well," Foley said.
"He's been on light duties over the bye and we'll just see how he tracks through training, we'd love to have him back this week.
"But if it's not 100 per cent then we're not going to take any risks with him."
The inclusion of Fitzsimmons would be a huge boost for the Goannas who are edging closer to securing a double chance in finals with a top three finish.
The Goannas are currently three wins clear of Coolamon in fourth place and Foley confirmed they would be striving to take a further step towards their goal of a double chance this weekend.
"The double chance has been a big goal of ours all throughout the year," he said.
"We've been really happy with the position we've put ourselves in week after week, without sounding too cliche we just go by that again this week.
"There's another four points up for grabs which we'll be looking to take and the same goes for the last month of the year.
"We've got a couple of really big games coming up so we do take it week by week, but we are really hopeful we can have a strong last month of the year and secure a double chance and some good form heading into finals."
The Tigers are currently enjoying a solid run of form which has seen them take back-to-back victories over Narrandera and Coolamon.
Foley agreed it wouldn't be a simple task to take the four points this weekend at Robertson Oval against the Tigers.
"It's certainly not," he said.
"They're a team that you never write off and it feels like an age ago that we played them on Good Friday.
"That was a pretty hotly contested game when we did play them and I think that we only came away by a couple of goals.
"Obviously they haven't quite got the wins on the board this year, but there is no form like current form.
"We're expecting a really tough game and a really hot opponent and they always come out hard against us.
"It'll be a tough game, but that's why we love playing footy."
Doug Arthur is another potential inclusion this week as he'll be available for selection while Charlie Harper will drop out of the side having returned to Victoria for school.
Jack Warden has also returned to Victoria for the recommencement of the school term, however Foley revealed he's overcome the minor hamstring injury that resulted in the teenager missing the win over the Crows.
"Jacky is all good," he said.
"He's down at school as well, we'll look to have him back in the side in the next couple of weeks.
"He got away with a pretty good diagnosis a couple of weeks ago there, but he's been monitoring his load down at school.
"We are very happy to do the same with him at the moment as well and give him a freshen up rather than push him too hard this early when we've got finals to get him right for."
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.