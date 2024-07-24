Temora receive timely boost as they attempt to end finals drought

TEMORA will be boosted by the return of up to three of their best players for Saturday's Farrer League showdown with Northern Jets.
Star recruit Jock Cornell and former coach Jimmy Kennedy will come back into the Temora team, while Canberra traveller Kieran Shea is also expected to return.
The fixture shapes as one of the biggest local derbies between the two clubs in their history as Temora look to cement their first finals appearance since 2019, while the Jets look to keep their finals hopes alive.
Temora co-coach Zac Oliver has not shied away from his club's ambition to return to finals and admits there is plenty of excitement in the air heading into Saturday's trip to Ariah Park Sportsground.
"Yeah there is. There is excitement and there is belief that the group is capable of doing it," Oliver said.
"At the start of the year, when Will (Reinhold) and myself sat down with everyone to chalk things out for the year, that was one of the main motivating factors for us was having not played finals since 2019.
"That's what's been driving us throughout the year and with football, your motivation fluctuates during the year but that's what we've been putting at the front of the mind of the players is this is what's on the line, this is the struggle they've had in the past couple of years and I think that's been a real motivating factor for the group throughout the year."
Temora put themselves on track for a finals return with a 13-point win over the Jets at Nixon Park back in round seven.
Heading into the final three rounds of the season, they now find themselves two games, plus percentage, in front of the sixth-placed Jets.
Temora face fourth-placed Charles Sturt University after this week, followed by the final round bye.
The Jets have North Wagga and East Wagga-Kooringal to finish with.
With not only the opportunity to secure a finals spot, plus end the hopes of their arch-rival, Oliver said there is no shortage of motivation for his team.
"It adds to the finals-like theme of the game," he said.
"Given the history between the two clubs, for us, we just want to perform as well as we can to firstly to try and win and secure a finals position, but a lot of the talk around town is that it's the rivalry game, it happens twice a year, that's the feel of it at the moment. There's that added intensity being the rival."
While Temora will almost be at full-strength, with only Angus McRae to return in coming weeks from a workplace accident, the Jets are limping in.
Jets captain Jack Fisher is unlikely to play due to a knee injury, while dominant ruckman Lachie Jones has played his last game due to a move to the Gold Coast.
With Temora ruck Jack Cullen in fine form, it shapes as a problem area for the Jets.
Oliver is not getting too excited about the potential ruck advantage just yet.
"I think (the ruck) is probably the most obvious thing standing out to us at the moment, that's potentially an area where we can have an advantage," he said.
"Will and I will work with Jack during the week but whatever is presented, we'll approach the situation like we would any other team.
"We expect them to put a good performance forward and we'll have to respond to it. On paper it would seem like an advantage but we're not really looking at that perspective."
Saturday, July 27
East Wagga-Kooringal v North Wagga at Gumly Oval
Coleambally v Charles Sturt University at Coleambally Sportsground
Marrar v Barellan at Langtry Oval
Northern Jets v Temora at Ariah Park Sportsground
