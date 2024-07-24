The not 'sexy', but important housing issue tackled at Wagga roundtable

Finding solutions, not problems was the focus of a roundtable convened to combat the Riverina's housing and planning challenges.
NSW Planning and Public Spaces Minister Paul Scully and Wagga MP Dr Joe McGirr led the discussion, which included members of Wagga City Council, Committee4Wagga, Business NSW, Argyle Housing, along with more leaders and housing and industry groups.
Mr Scully said the housing crisis was no longer a Sydney-based challenge, it was a challenge for the whole of NSW.
"It's spread to all parts of the state, all parts of the community," he said.
"The NSW government is working on addressing and increasing the number of homes - whether they be social homes, affordable homes, homes for key workers or market homes - and we're doing that both in Sydney and in regional NSW.
"For the first time ever, the state government recently set a housing target for regional NSW ... under the National Housing Accord, we've extended that to 55,000 homes across regional NSW."
Committee4Wagga acting chair, Richard Pottie, said it was a great opportunity for the organisation to get in front of the minister.
"We're here to come up with solutions on how, as a community, and as an organisation, we can go forward, and how we can get the support for council from the state government to try and find solutions," he said.
"I think the roundtable will give us a further opportunity to thrash out some of the ideas that may help us go forward in the future.
"Our main idea is to get a lot more forward planning underway."
Mr Pottie and Committe4Wagga want to see more master plans complete - especially for the northern precinct - so when land is ready to be developed "it's basically shovel ready".
"All we have to do is to submit the engineering plans, and it's ready to go. It's not a six, seven or eight-year wait," he said.
"We'd like to see time bars put on a lot of the agencies and government departments to make sure this happens in a relatively short period of time.
"Not protracted for years and years and years, as it is at the moment. So we'll see how we go."
Property development firm Damasa director Daniel Donebus - who was not at the roundtable - said there were many components to bringing new housing to market, however he outlined three main areas he believes could be addressed fairly quickly, which would result in faster delivery of housing.
"The planning process itself needs to be looked at in terms of things that can be done to minimise duplication and repetitive aspects of the application process," he said.
"Secondly, I think that the planning process needs to be resourced better.
"We are often told that there are long queues for assessment of development applications and that particularly in the regions, we have major challenges in terms of having sufficient local planning staff to do those assessments.
"I think the state government has a role in assisting that resourcing or providing alternatives that can keep the application process flowing and achieve a result more quickly."
Thirdly, Mr Donebus said a major concern was funding being made available for infrastructure.
"You can't build homes where the roads aren't up to scratch and the sewer isn't to a sufficient standard and there's not enough storm water and all the rest of it," he said.
"I think those three areas ... most of them can be addressed fairly quickly."
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout said there was a lot of honest conversation at the roundtable.
"I suppose the one takeaway for me as the mayor and one of the leaders in this community sitting around this table today is it's great to listen, but after this what we need is action," he said.
"The minister's already hearing this from all around the state and we need to see some solutions.
"One of the key inputs into those solutions is the state government acting on some of the low-hanging fruit to start with, and then medium to long term things as well. That's what we really need."
Dr McGirr said it was important to have the minister visit Wagga as housing was a major community priority
"We are in a phase of fantastic growth in Wagga, but it is putting enormous pressure on housing, general housing, and social and affordable housing," he said.
"Now, there's been some good initiatives ... but there's more work to be done.
"It's not sexy work. It's not attractive work, planning. There's not a magic solution here, but you do need to stop and say, 'right, if we're going to fix this, let's look at new solutions. Let's look at the processes precisely'.
"I'm delighted the ministers come down here and that we have had a roundtable with people who have gotten on the ground experience around what the issues are, and also prepared to make suggestions and solutions. This is about finding solutions."
Mr Scully said the roundtable was about hearing where the government might be able to make systematic changes which could lead to outcomes of more homes and better communities for people.
"It's all about making sure that we're doing and pulling every possible lever at a state government level, working in conjunction with local councils in terms of how we can improve the system generally ... to make sure that the current and future generations have access to the housing that they need," he said.
Mr Scully said the government was working on a series of planning reforms that were about delivering more homes and more choice of housing types.
"So people have got an opportunity to stay in and near the communities they've grown to love over a period of time rather than being forced to move away," he said.
"This is all about making sure that we have the number of workers that we need in communities.
"We have suitable housing that people can move to, through all stages of their life ... but also that housing doesn't become an artificial impediment to the growth of regional centres like Wagga, and the Riverina, into the future."
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.