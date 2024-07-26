The only man to ever beat Tiger Woods twice in matchplay is bound for Wagga

THE only golfer to ever beat Tiger Woods in matchplay twice is bound for this year's Wagga Pro-Am.
Former top Australian golfer Nick O'Hern will be the special guest at the Wagga Country Club event, which will this year be held at an earlier timeslot in September.
Wagga Country Club secretary manager John Turner has declared this year's $50,000 Pro-Am will boast the strongest field in the event's history.
This year's two-day Pro-Am will be held on Thursday and Friday September 12-13, having been brought forward to form part of a lucrative series of events in the lead-up to the Australian summer.
It has paid off in the form of 74 entries already, including the likes of Nick Flanagan, Elvis Smylie, Paul Gow, Marcus Fraser, Lincoln Tighe and previous winners Nathan Green, Matt Millar, Jack Wilson and Lucas Higgins.
Flanagan, the former US Amateur champion, will make his first appearance at Wagga. Smylie, one of Australia's brightest talents, will also play the Pro-Am for the first time, fresh from a British Open appearance.
O'Hern will be the special guest at Wednesday night's gala dinner but won't play the event.
Turner expects this year's event to be one of the best yet.
"My opinion of the field is that it's the biggest depth we've ever had," Turner said.
"The course will be ready to accept and challenge the players with hopefully a birdie blitz with the quality of the field.
"We are going to see the best golfers in Australia playing here, on the whole. That's without what you get late.
"We're very excited about the quality of the field. Our members like playing with good golfers and we've definitely got a plethora of quality golfers."
The Pro-Am will kick off a big couple of months at the Country Club, which will also include the Women's NSW Open Regional Qualifier for the second time and the club championships.
Turner said the early date this year holds the Pro-Am in good stead alongside other events.
"It's in the run of regional qualifiers. So before tour season starts in October, they've got six $50,000 events, our event, plus another couple so for the professional golfers, it makes it a quality tour for them to make some decent money leading into the PGA, Australian Open, NSW Open," he said.
"That's a rich vein for the pros that they've never had before."
Turner is also thrilled to be able to attract O'Hern to the event.
His claim to fame is downing Woods twice in matchplay events, as well as his career high world ranking of 16.
"He'll add to the Wednesday night, for sure, a golfer of his calibre," Turner said.
"The only player to beat Tiger Woods twice in matchplay ever.
"Even though he's not playing, it's another person who hasn't been here before, which is always nice.
"Once they come here once, they always come back. But it's nice to have a new face, new stories."
PSC Insurance Brokers continue as naming right sponsors of the event, which Turner said the club was grateful for.
Sponsorship opportunities are now open but are filling fast.
