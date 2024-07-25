The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wagga wanted a water park, now it's one step closer to getting one

Jeremy Eager
By Jeremy Eager
Updated July 25 2024 - 6:15pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Siblings Indie, 7, Scarlett, 9, and Lane, 4, splash in puddles at Apex Park as mum Emma Cox looks on. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Siblings Indie, 7, Scarlett, 9, and Lane, 4, splash in puddles at Apex Park as mum Emma Cox looks on. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

The community supports it and now councillors do too, meaning a long-awaited Wagga splash park is closer than ever before.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeremy Eager

Jeremy Eager

Journalist

Originally from Wollongong, Jeremy has made the move to The Daily Advertiser to tell the stories of the Riverina. Got a story to share? Email jeremy.eager@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.