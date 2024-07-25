Wagga wanted a water park, now it's one step closer to getting one

The community supports it and now councillors do too, meaning a long-awaited Wagga splash park is closer than ever before.
A newly-adopted Wagga City Council strategy will guide playground developments over the next 20 years, with one key recommendation being the creation of a splash park as part of the Bolton Park masterplan.
Lake Albert mum Emma Cox said it was something her three kids, and other parents, would love.
"My two youngest ones are just little fish, they love anything water," Ms Cox said.
"I think it would be absolutely ideal for Wagga. I think that we do lack in things to do ... with the summer being hot it would be perfect."
The draft playground strategy was created on the back of community feedback, which saw public submissions raise key themes at Wagga's parks like fencing, shade and the creation of a splash park.
Of the 50 submissions, two thirds of responses mentioned building a splash park.
Shade was the next most common topic mentioned (14 per cent), followed by fencing (10 per cent).
Wagga High School P&C president Helen Mundy said while her children were now too old for playgrounds, it might have been something she would've taken them to when they were younger.
"We've always used the pool so my kids know how to play in water, but it would've been good," she said.
"There should be opportunities for families to be able to access facilities where they can be cool in summer."
Six recommendations made in the draft strategy are related to shade - including that the council aim to have at least 40 per cent of the area shaded at all major, suburban and regional playgrounds.
This shade would be in the form of shade sails (two installed per year for the next five years) and trees.
At Monday night's council meeting, councillor Amelia Parkins asked whether work had started on the tree planting
In response, manager of recreation and economic development Ben Creighton said all the trees were planted at all the playgrounds during winter.
"The shade sails themselves were planned on the key locations, because it will take a number of years, like a decade, for those trees to have an impact on those playgrounds," Mr Creighton said.
"This document obviously also looks into the future as well - ensuring into the future as playgrounds are developed we continue to plant those trees in those locations, so that natural shade provisions there in the future."
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.